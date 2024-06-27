Highlights Chelsea have edged towards landing Argentinian defender Aaron Anselmino following fruitful negotiations with Boca Juniors.

The 19-year-old is keen to complete the switch to Stamford Bridge after wasting no time in agreeing terms on a six-year contract.

Boca Juniors' preference is to keep Anselmino at La Bombonera until January despite Chelsea setting their sights on sending him on loan to Strasbourg.

Chelsea have moved to within touching distance of signing Aaron Anselmino after succeeding in agreeing personal terms with the Boca Juniors star ahead of sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge for less than the release clause written into his contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have entered a new era after Italian tactician Enzo Maresca penned an initial five-year contract to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the hot-seat earlier this month, and co-owner Todd Boehly has given the green-light to strengthen the squad he has inherited since making the move from newly-promoted Leicester City.

Although Tosin Adarabioyo will add further steel to Chelsea's backline after signing a four-year deal which will come into effect when his Fulham agreement expires at the end of June, plans have been put in place to draft in further reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching new season getting underway.

Blues on Verge of Completing Anselmino Deal

Teenager is keen to make switch from Boca Juniors

Chelsea are close to signing Anselmino after they have edged towards agreeing a package which falls below the £20million release clause written into his Boca Juniors contract, according to GMS sources, and they have already been given assurances that their transfer target is keen to rubber-stamp the move.

Although it is understood that the Blues have not been given authority by the central defender's current employers to wrap up the deal, the two clubs are not far apart in terms of their valuations and are expected to reach a compromise as preparations are made for the west Londoners' pre-season programme.

GMS sources have been informed that Anselmino has already agreed a six-year contract with Chelsea after seeing fellow Argentine Enzo Fernandez perform well for the capital club, and it is likely that he will immediately be loaned out to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg instead of being among Maresca's immediate options as he looks to get his first taste of European action.

How Enzo Fernandez compared to his Chelsea teammates during the 2023/24 Premier League season Output Squad rank Average passes 64.1 4th Long passes 4.60 2nd Tackles 1.80 6th Shots per game 1.70 3rd Key passes 1.10 5th Statistics correct as of 27/06/2024

Although the 19-year-old has only made 10 appearances for boyhood club Boca Juniors during the early stages of his career, the west Londoners upped the ante in their pursuit due to being attracted to the fact he is capable of being deployed in the heart of the defence or further forward in midfield.

Anselmino has already gained rave reviews from the Argentinian giants' president Juan Roman Riquelme, having been described as having the potential to be a 'great footballer', and his expected arrival at Stamford Bridge highlights Chelsea's commitment to finding the best up-and-coming talent in South America.

GMS sources have been told that Boca Juniors' preference is to try and keep the teenager until January, and it is unlikely that Chelsea will stop proceeding in their efforts to strike a deal despite their initial plan being to send him to Strasbourg for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Anselmino grabbed the only goal of his senior career when Boca Juniors recorded a 1-0 victory over Trinidense during the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana in April

West Londoners Not at Risk of Anselmino Hijack

Manchester United have also been linked with Argentine

GMS sources have learned that Chelsea are not in serious danger of their move for Anselmino being hijacked by Premier League rivals Manchester United as ongoing links to Old Trafford have been exaggerated and the 2023/24 FA Cup winners are not on course to leapfrog their counterparts in the race for his signature.

However, Boca Juniors would welcome a fresh bid being lodged by another suitor as it would help them to secure a more lucrative fee and potentially get closer to selling the South American for the same amount as the release clause written into his agreement at La Bombonera.

Chelsea are fully in control of the situation after GMS recently reported that the capital club were continuing to work on finding a compromise, and Anselmino is in line to rubber-stamp a switch to west London instead of Manchester if he walks away from his current surroundings and embarks on a fresh challenge in Europe.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt