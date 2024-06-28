Highlights Chelsea believe that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is keen to seal a summer switch to Stamford Bridge despite also being the subject of strong interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues have tabled a bid for the midfielder after being made aware of Leicester City needing to secure cash ahead of June 30.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has set his sights on rubber-stamping a quickfire reunion with Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea have upped the ante in their pursuit of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall by lodging a formal bid after growing in confidence that the Leicester City star is keen to seal a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Enzo Maresca has succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in the Blues' hot-seat after penning an initial five-year contract in the aftermath of leading his transfer target's current employers to the Championship title, and he has turned his attentions towards raiding the newly-promoted side.

Although Marc Guiu is on the verge of becoming Chelsea's latest acquisition after an agreement in principle has been reached to activate the £5million release clause written into the teenager's Barcelona contract, the Italian tactician is refusing to rest on his laurels and is desperate to welcome further reinforcements to west London.

Blues Test Leicester's Resolve with Dewsbury-Hall Offer

West Londoners feel midfielder wants to join

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the fact that Leicester need to accrue cash before June 30, according to GMS sources, and that has resulted in Dewsbury-Hall being the subject of an offer after the west Londoners had already made an enquiry to discover what it would take to strike a deal.

The central midfielder played a pivotal role in his boyhood club sealing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as he found the back of the net 12 times and registered a further 14 assists during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, but he may be offloaded to ensure spending rules are not breached.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea believe Dewsbury-Hall wants to rubber-stamp a summer move to Stamford Bridge, where he would provide competition for the likes of Enzo Fernandez for a regular starting berth, despite Brighton & Hove Albion also being keen to acquire his services.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Enzo Fernandez Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Enzo Fernandez Percentage of dribblers tackled 60.5 41.5 Ball recoveries 5.57 4.98 Shot-creating actions 5.00 3.35 Key passes 2.70 1.31 Shots 2.15 1.84 Assists 0.35 0.08 Goals 0.30 0.12 Statistics correct as of 28/06/2024

The 25-year-old, who has been described as 'dangerous' in the final third of the pitch by Maresca, is aware that his departure could help Leicester to avoid following in the footsteps of Everton and Nottingham Forest by breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea's advances have complicated matters in Brighton's pursuit of Dewsbury-Hall, GMS sources have learned, as the opportunity to reunite with Maresca in quickfire fashion could be a contributing factor in his decision-making after having a £35million price tag slapped on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall registered eight shots during Leicester City's 2-1 win over Coventry City on the opening day of the 2023/24 campaign, which remained his highest tally in a single Championship outing throughout the season

Dewsbury-Hall Had Been Waiting for Stamford Bridge Proposal

Leicester talisman not eager to seal Brighton switch

GMS sources have been told that Dewsbury-Hall is reluctant to join Brighton at this stage, which will come as a significant boost to Chelsea as they look to win the race for his signature, and he had been waiting to discover whether he would be the subject of a proposal from Stamford Bridge before making a final decision.

Having retained their admiration since being left frustrated when a £20million bid was rejected during the winter transfer window, the Seagulls are eager to sign the former Luton Town loanee in a player-plus-cash swap deal which would involve Jakub Moder heading in the opposite direction to Leicester.

Although GMS sources understand that the Poland international is sold on heading to the King Power Stadium and is ready to undergo formalities, terms have not been agreed between the two clubs and suggestions that both players are set to undergo medicals are premature at this stage.

Chelsea and Brighton are not the only Premier League sides keeping tabs on Dewsbury-Hall's situation as GMS recently reported that he has worked his way onto Manchester United's radar as they aim to strengthen their squad after clinching European qualification thanks to winning the FA Cup.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored