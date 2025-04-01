Chelsea are planning to prioritise making a move for Marc Guehi after deciding they stand a better chance of luring the Crystal Palace star to Stamford Bridge than alternative targets when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Blues sealed a £62.4million double deal for Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo last month, with the latter due to join from Sporting after enjoying a loan spell with Las Palmas, head coach Enzo Maresca wants to improve his options at the heart of the backline ahead of his second campaign at the helm.

Guehi came through Chelsea's ranks before sealing a permanent departure in July 2021, when he headed to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in a switch worth £18million, but the west Londoners are determined to offer a route back to familiar surroundings when the opportunity arises in the coming months.

Blues Confident Guehi Will Want to Seal Move

West Londoners on red alert due to centre-back's contract situation

Influential figures at Chelsea are adamant that they are likely to sign Guehi in the summer, according to GMS sources, as he still has an emotional attachment to his former employers and there is confidence that he would be tempted to make the switch from Crystal Palace if he is given the chance.

The Blues have been put on red alert as the central defender is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, and their Premier League counterparts have been unable to convince him to agree fresh terms as they aim to end speculation over his long-term future.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are confident they will get the deal over the line for Guehi, who played a crucial role in Crystal Palace booking their place in the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to overcoming Fulham last weekend, and he is a particularly attractive option for Maresca as he can be included in the homegrown quota.