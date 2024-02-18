Highlights Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is eager to resolve his contract situation ahead of potentially earning an England call-up for Euro 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a move for the Blues' academy graduate if he has not agreed fresh terms by the end of the season.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Gallagher is desperate to avoid being involved in a transfer saga while representing his country.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is keen to come to a speedy resolution over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues' academy graduate is fearful of being forced to deal with 'the worst case scenario' ahead of Euro 2024.

Mauricio Pochettino has not been afraid to splash the cash on midfield reinforcements since moving into the west Londoners' dugout last summer, with Moises Caicedo becoming the most expensive acquisition in British history after rubber-stamping a £115million switch from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in August.

The likes of Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu have also been drafted in as co-owner Todd Boehly took his spending beyond the £1billion mark since completing the takeover of Chelsea in May 2022, providing Gallagher with further competition and increasing doubt over his long-term future.

Tottenham plotting summer move for Gallagher amid contract uncertainty

Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on making a move for Gallagher if he has not agreed a new contract by the end of the season, according to the Telegraph, and there is confidence that he could be available for a cut-price fee when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The report suggests that the England international's value is decreasing due to being prepared to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week deal at Stamford Bridge, and there has not been significant progress during initial discussions over fresh terms after the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have previously been encouraged to head to the negotiating table.

Pochettino described Gallagher as 'priceless' after he played a crucial role in Chelsea securing three points at Crystal Palace earlier this week, with him finding the back of the net twice during the Premier League encounter, and statistics highlight that he has been more comfortable in possession and posted better defensive figures than World Cup-winning midfield partner Enzo Fernandez this season.

Conor Gallagher's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League this season Conor Gallagher Enzo Fernandez Pass completion percentage 88.9 84.5 Percentage of dribblers tackled 47.8 40.8 Tackles 2.64 2.06 Blocks 1.65 1.56 Interceptions 1.42 0.78 Passes blocked 1.32 1.11 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 16/2/2024

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could reignite their interest in Gallagher during the summer as chief Ange Postecoglou is a firm admirer, and the north Londoners have been boosted in their pursuit because Chelsea would consider offers as they scramble to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Spurs were unwilling to meet the Blues' £50million demands for the 24-year-old during the final hours of the winter transfer window, resulting in him remaining among Pochettino's options despite Boehly being open to sanctioning his mid-season departure.

Although Tottenham contemplated testing Chelsea's resolve with a bid ahead of the deadline, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to Gallagher being desperate to remain in west London after coming through his boyhood club's ranks.

Ben Jacobs - Gallagher is desperate to avoid having uncertain future ahead of Euro 2024

Having held conversations with members of Gallagher's entourage, Jacobs understands that the central midfielder is eager to agree a new contract in the coming weeks as he does not want to become embroiled in a transfer saga ahead of potentially representing England at Euro 2024.

The respected journalist is aware that Gallagher will make it clear to suitors that they will have to wait until he returns from the tournament in Germany, if he is selected by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, before opening negotiations in the event of him ticking into the final 12 months of his deal as he does not want to be distracted by speculation over his future.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's likely that Gallagher will just want a settled end to the season and then, if he is selected for the European Championships, go and play for England before resolving his future. "When I speak to the player's camp, they would much prefer a new contract to either be put on the table early, so he can be settled and not have to enter the summer in a saga, or any suitors may have to wait until after the European Championships if new contract talks don't progress because Gallagher doesn't want to have a difficult and stressful situation. "Not having a Chelsea deal, the window opening and dealing with offers during the European Championships is the worst case scenario for the player."

Mudryk targeted by Bayern Munich ahead of winter deadline

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich considered attempting to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan during the closing stages of the winter window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but they resisted the temptation to enter concrete negotiations ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The Italian journalist suggests that the Bavarian giants were forced to turn their attentions elsewhere as Chelsea made it clear that they would not entertain offers for the Ukraine international, who sealed a £88.5million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 despite initially indicating that Arsenal was his preferred destination.

Chelsea were in a strong negotiating position when Bayern were circling as Mudryk's £100,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2031, and he has remained in Pochettino's plans since the Argentinian tactician headed into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

But the winger has struggled to rediscover his best form following his arrival in west London, having racked up 29 goal contributions over the course of 44 appearances in a Shakhtar shirt, and that has resulted in him being unable to nail down a regular starting berth.

Reputable reporter Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk is 'one of the most skilful players in the world', but Chelsea are desperate for him to become more clinical in the final third of the pitch as they aim to climb the Premier League table.