The England international has been pinpointed as a potential bargain signing by Premier League rivals and further suitors across Europe.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to fend off interest in Gallagher.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher 'loves it' at Stamford Bridge despite ongoing speculation over his long-term future, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep the Blues' academy graduate among his options heading into next season.

More than £1billion has been spent on reinforcements since American businessman Todd Boehly led a takeover of the west Londoners in May 2022, but the spending spree has not gone to plan as they are at risk of missing out on European qualification due to another underwhelming campaign.

Although Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been among the big-money acquisitions since the change of ownership, with the latter becoming the British-record signing thanks to a £115million agreement luring him away from Brighton & Hove Albion, Gallagher has stood up to the challenge and battled for regular game time.

Gallagher Pinpointed as Cut-Price Target by Admirers

A host of Premier League clubs and suitors across Europe have identified Gallagher as a potential bargain signing due to his contract situation, according to Football Insider, and Chelsea are bracing themselves for bids which fail to meet their demands when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The report suggests that the England international has been of significant interest to Tottenham Hotspur, having racked up 11 goal contributions in 38 appearances since the campaign got underway, but admirers are not considering meeting his price tag due to being aware of the Blues being under pressure to balance the books in order to avoid breaching spending rules.

Although Chelsea slapped a £50million valuation on Gallagher during the closing stages of the winter window, which stopped Spurs in their tracks as they plotted a mid-season move, statistics highlight that Boehly should be looking to retain his services as he has been posting better figures than teammates Fernandez and Caicedo in various departments this term.

Conor Gallagher's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this season Conor Gallagher Enzo Fernandez Moises Caicedo Shots on target percentage 36.4 28.2 14.3 Ball recoveries 6.78 4.95 5.88 Tackles won 1.69 1.01 1.53 Blocks 1.65 1.63 1.53 Key passes 1.57 1.20 0.65 Interceptions 1.36 0.77 1.02 Assists 0.21 0.05 0.05 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

Gallagher is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract, thanks to his £50,000-per-week agreement being due to expire in the summer of 2025, and that has led to interested parties being willing to play the waiting game instead of heading to the negotiating table with a lucrative offer.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Chelsea may not receive offers which exceed £30million due to the central midfielder potentially being available as a free agent ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, but Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou's interest has refused to go away.

It is understood that discussions over fresh terms have stalled because the Blues are unable to offer Gallagher an improved deal as a result of being forced to contend with financial issues and the serious risk of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher's pass completion ratio has exceeded 90 per cent in 15 Premier League fixtures this season, with his highest figure of 98.9 per cent coming during Chelsea's home win over Sheffield United in December

Dharmesh Sheth - Pochettino Trusts Gallagher and Wants to Fend Off Interest

Sheth understands that Gallagher is desperate to remain on Chelsea's books, while Pochettino has shown that he is eager to fend off summer interest by handing him the captain's armband when skipper Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been unavailable for lengthy spells of the season.

But the Sky Sports reporter feels that it is difficult to work out whether the 24-year-old will get his wish to stay with his boyhood club as coming through the youth ranks means that he would be sold for pure profit, boosting the Blues' chances of staying within spending guidelines.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's difficult to tell whether a summer exit is possible. If you look at what's happening on the pitch, and when Mauricio Pochettino and Conor Gallagher speak, he loves it at Chelsea. Pochettino loves him at Chelsea as well. "When Reece James has been injured for the majority of the season and Ben Chilwell has been out for big parts of the season, Conor Gallagher has been the Chelsea captain because Pochettino trusts him. He picks him every single week. "He is a first-team player in that midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who cost in excess of £200million between them, but he is a graduate from the academy."

Sterling Edging Towards Sealing Summer Exit

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Raheem Sterling is increasingly likely to leave Chelsea in the summer as he is set to be the subject of a lucrative offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, but his preference is to join a Premier League rival or embark on a fresh challenge in one of Europe's leading divisions.

The England international was booed by Blues supporters after missing a penalty and failing to take advantage of numerous chances during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City last weekend, which has allowed Pochettino's charges to book a clash with holders Manchester City.

Sterling is the highest-earner on Chelsea's books by a considerable margin, thanks to bagging a £325,000-per-week contract, but he is not under pressure to move onto pastures new even if his current employers show a willingness to sanction his departure as his agreement still has three years to run.

The winger became the first signing of Boehly's reign when he completed a £47.5million switch from Manchester City in July 2022, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium, but Chelsea are at risk of being unable to persuade suitors to come close to reaching that figure due to his underwhelming form.

