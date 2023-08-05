Chelsea star Conor Gallagher could opt to leave Stamford Bridge despite initially intending to remain with his boyhood club if a key development comes to fruition, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues chief Mauricio Pochettino has wasted no time in reshaping the squad he inherited, recouping close to £220million in player sales since the summer transfer window opened for business.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

According to MailOnline, Gallagher is determined to stay and fight for a place in Chelsea's preferred line-up despite being the subject of strong interest from West Ham United.

The report suggests the England international is an admirer of Pochettino and has no interest in embarking on a fresh challenge after scoring three goals in 45 appearances last season.

Gallagher's stance comes as a blow for West Ham as they were confident of seeing off competition from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur despite having a £40million bid rejected, with Chelsea holding out for closer to £50million.

But respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to the London Stadium could still be on the cards as Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is open to cashing in on the central midfielder if a suitable offer is tabled.

It is understood that West Ham have been holding discussions behind the scenes over whether to go back in with an improved bid for Gallagher despite his reservations over making the move.

What has Paul Brown said about Gallagher?

Brown understands Gallagher has remained adamant that he is not keen on bringing the curtain down on his Chelsea career.

But the reputable journalist believes the 23-year-old would be more open to moving onto pastures new if the west Londoners accept a fresh offer before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he genuinely does want to stay, but the issue is that Chelsea seem only too willing to sell if the price is right. At some point, that's going to come to a head.

"I think if the club accepts a bid, that might make him change his mind because he will think, 'they really don't want me and I might have to go'.

"At the moment, that hasn't happened, so it is going to be up to a buying club to put down the right money. Then we'll see whether that is enough to test the resolve of both the club and the player. He wants to succeed at Chelsea, basically."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo and they are preparing to test Brighton & Hove Albion's resolve with an improved offer.

The report suggests the Ecuadorian is Pochettino's primary target, but the capital club are facing competition from an unnamed Saudi Arabian outfit who have intimated what they would be prepared to pay.

Brighton are demanding £100million for Caicedo and have already shown that they are unwilling to sell him for a significantly lower fee.

Having already failed with a £70million proposal last month, Chelsea were frustrated again when an £80million bid was rejected for the defensive midfielder.

Brighton received a more lucrative offer from an unidentified club earlier this week, but they are still determined to hold onto Caicedo until his valuation is met.