Chelsea are refusing to rule out the possibility of attempting to sign Bart Verbruggen when the transfer window reopens in the summer as the Brighton & Hove Albion star is on their radar as they contemplate luring a new first-choice goalkeeper to Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are current members of the Blues' squad to have made the move from the Amex Stadium - with the latter costing a British-record £115million when he arrived in August 2023 - and head coach Enzo Maresca is tempted to raid the west Londoners' Premier League rivals again in the coming months.

Although Chelsea forked out £20.7million to land Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal in July, there remains a willingness to improve their options between the sticks after a number of errors have resulted in them being in danger of missing out on bagging a Champions League qualification spot.

Verbruggen Attracting Interest from Maresca

West Londoners at risk of facing stiff competition for Dutchman

Chelsea could attempt to recruit Verbruggen as their new first-choice shot-stopper ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, as there is a belief behind the scenes that he has the traits to be a good fit for what they want as they look to return to becoming regular challengers for the Premier League title.

The Blues are in danger of facing an uphill battle to reach an agreement as the Netherlands international still has more than three years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract and Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be determined to retain his services due to being among the first names on the team sheet in his current surroundings.

But GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are eyeing Verbruggen, who played a key role in the Seagulls advancing to the FA Cup quarter-finals by making a string of important saves against Newcastle United last weekend, after Maresca and influential figures have decided to continue considering the addition of a new custodian.

The west Londoners will have to part with a considerable sum in order to win the race for the 22-year-old's signature as rival interest from Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich has resulted in Brighton holding out for a minimum of £50million, while Maresca is facing further competition from a Premier League rival.

Manchester United are contemplating whether to enter the market for Verbruggen as they go in search of an upgrade on Andre Onana, GMS sources have learned, but Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his performances and weighing up offering a route to Stamford Bridge as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bart Verbruggen has made 65 saves in the Premier League this season, but he has conceded 38 goals along the way

Verbruggen Could be Signed as Replacement

Sanchez and Jorgensen among names Blues may cash in on

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea are on course to sell at least one of Sanchez, Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic or Mike Penders in the summer, resulting in them monitoring Verbruggen despite their public stance being that they are not looking to bring in another goalkeeper and that next season's No.1 is already on board.

The former Anderlecht man, who has been described as 'amazing' by Brighton teammate Joel Veltman, is an attractive option as he already has bags of Premier League experience and would have no issues dealing with the pressure of being installed as the Blues' new first-choice shot-stopper.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Diogo Costa and Caoimhin Kelleher - who are currently on the books of Porto and Liverpool respectively - but GMS sources understand that they are also talking about the possibility of heading to the Amex Stadium with a bid for Verbruggen after the likes of Sanchez and Jorgensen have been guilty of making mistakes this term.

GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club are content with their current recruitment structure, led by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and suggestions that Luis Campos could be handed a leading role behind the scenes are being downplayed as the summer transfer window edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/03/2025

