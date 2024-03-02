Highlights Chelsea's potential decision to sell Conor Gallagher seems "crazy" due to his leadership qualities and current form at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s decision to sell Conor Gallagher during the 2024 summer transfer window would be “crazy”, as journalist Ben Jacobs analyses the leadership attributes he offers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have endured a below-par 2023/24 campaign and could be set for another busy summer when the market opens as co-owner Todd Boehly looks to bring success to Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under pressure to turn the tide in the remaining weeks of the season after losing the Carabao Cup final to a youthful Liverpool side on 25th February. Gallagher has established himself as a first-team regular this term but has also been the subject of reported interest in the last two transfer windows, bringing his future into question.

Gallagher attracting Premier League interest

Having spent several seasons out on loan, Gallagher will be delighted that he can now make an impact at Chelsea, having come through the club’s academy. The 24-year-old has spent time at West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in recent seasons but now finds himself as the heartbeat of the Blues’ midfield.

Gallagher has been entrusted with the armband on occasion by Mauricio Pochettino during the 2023/24 season, with Ben Chilwell and club captain Reece James struggling with injury issues. It makes a welcome change from last term when Gallagher often found himself on the bench as Chelsea slumped to a 12th-placed Premier League finish without winning a trophy. However, interest in the midfielder hasn’t disappeared, with Tottenham Hotspur being the most prominent side linked with his signature.

GMS Key Statistic: Gallagher has now played in 2,006 minutes of Premier League action across the 2023/24 season, which is already more than the 1,614 he managed last term.

According to The Independent in January, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou identified Gallagher as the ideal fit to alternate with James Maddison in his midfield. The report claimed that any deal could cost up to £50m, with Chelsea reluctant to sell Gallagher midway through the season. A transfer never came to fruition.

However, the Blues could be forced into Gallagher’s sale this summer. The England international has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues may feel a sale is unavoidable if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that the player’s camp would prefer for Gallagher to sign a new contract before heading off to the EURO’s with the Three Lions this summer.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 1.91 75 Successful take-ons 1.09 76 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.66 91 Tackles 2.56 80 Blocks 1.94 95

Ben Jacobs - Gallagher ‘picks himself at the moment’ for Chelsea

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher’s form means he picks himself in the side and that Chelsea need players for the here and now. The journalist has suggested that he could be moved on in a few years if the youth-led project begins to bear fruit. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Gallagher picks himself at the moment. He’s been able to captain the side. Pochettino likes him, and he's a player for the now. Currently, Chelsea need players for the now, with proven Premier League experience. But perhaps, in a few years, if everything goes according to plan with the youth-led project, Gallagher will just be diminished because other players will become players in his position, for the now. Then Chelsea will be overstocked. That's where there's an appeal for the right money in cashing in. “So, there are all kinds of moving parts here, but if you only look at it now, it feels crazy that Chelsea would consider letting Gallagher go on this form, with his standing and the leadership attributes he offers at the club.”

Chelsea news, including a claim on Mauricio Pochettino’s future

Having been appointed during the summer of 2023, Pochettino will begin to feel the heat, with Chelsea heading for another below-par finish in the Premier League. The Blues will also be frustrated at losing the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, having been allowed to play against a largely academy-led side in extra time.

However, according to journalist Dean Jones (27th February), Pochettino’s job at Chelsea will be safe until the end of the 2023/24 season. At the time of writing, the west London outfit sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, 17 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification berth.

Therefore, a second consecutive season without Europe’s continental competition could be on the cards at Stamford Bridge, despite spending over £1bn on transfer fees under Boehly’s co-ownership. The Blues return to Premier League action when they travel to Brentford on 2nd March, looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

All statistics according to FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-02-24.