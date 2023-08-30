Chelsea have held discussions with Manchester City over the possibility of luring Cole Palmer to Stamford Bridge after behind-the-scenes plans have emerged, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite spending more than £350million on reinforcements since the summer window opened for business, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager to complete further deals ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Cole Palmer

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Manchester City after Palmer revealed he would be open to sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge during initial talks.

The reliable reporter suggests the reigning Premier League champions are unwilling to entertain selling the winger, who has started the new season with two goals in just 121 minutes of action, for less than £45million.

Chelsea have still tested Manchester City's resolve after Palmer has been identified as their primary attacking target during the final days of the window, but an opening bid worth £35million was turned down.

The Blues have not been Palmer's only admirers ahead of the deadline as West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been keeping tabs on his situation, leading to Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola admitting he was unsure where his long-term future lies.

The Citizens' academy product has revealed that he is keen to secure more game time, resulting in his future hanging in the balance after Jeremy Doku's £55.5million arrival from Rennes has provided him with extra competition.

But Manchester City are in a strong negotiating position, potentially making Chelsea's pursuit difficult, as Palmer still has three years remaining on his £27,000-per-week contract.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Palmer?

Romano understands that Chelsea have set their sights on recruiting another attacker before the fast-approaching deadline, which has resulted in Palmer working his way onto their radar.

The respected journalist is aware that the capital club have made contact with Manchester City in a bid to assess whether a deal is possible for the England under-21 international, who has been described as 'incredible' by teammate Kyle Walker.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They will sign one more player. That's the idea and they are working on it. I shared the news about Cole Palmer because I'm told that they added his name to the list.

"They had some contacts, so they're trying to understand how to make it happen and if there is a chance, with Manchester City, to find a way."

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have been forced to head back to the drawing board over Emile Smith Rowe as, according to MailOnline, Arsenal have knocked back an initial approach from their London rivals.

The report suggests the Gunners do not want to sell the creative midfielder, who has only been handed three minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, to a direct rival but could change their stance if an offer way above market value is tabled.

A move for Smith Rowe is being discussed by the Chelsea hierarchy after Pochettino has identified strengthening his attacking options as a priority ahead of the deadline.

It appears that Arsenal are open to cashing in as their academy graduate has been offered to a host of unnamed Premier League clubs after a valuation was put on his head.

But Chelsea may find it difficult to persuade the north Londoners to sell Smith Rowe to them as he still has three years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, leaving his current employers in a strong negotiating position.