Chelsea fans would be unhappy if Mason Mount left Stamford Bridge for a Premier League rival after 'contract talks have totally stalled', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Graham Potter's side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after seeing off Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, but the Blues have been unable to tie one of their academy graduates down to fresh terms.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have added Mount to a list of attacking midfield targets ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the summer.

The Red Devils have set their sights on taking advantage of the Chelsea man's contract situation, with his £80,000-per-week deal being due to expire next year.

But Manchester United are not the only Premier League side looking to pounce as Liverpool and Newcastle United are further admirers of Mount.

Respected journalist O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international could look to push for a move away from Chelsea in the coming months.

Mount is looking to become one of Chelsea's highest-paid players, leading to him refusing to put pen-to-paper at Stamford Bridge.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mount?

O'Rourke believes Potter, along with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, would come under fire from the Chelsea fans if they allow Mount to join a domestic rival.

But the journalist feels there is a serious possibility of that happening as discussions over a new deal have not progressed.

When asked how the supporters would react to Mount's potential departure, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think they'd be pleased to see one of their own, who has come through the academy, possibly leave the club and join a Premier League rival.

"Obviously, fans love to see players that come through the ranks develop right through into first-team stars and Mason Mount is a hugely popular figure at Chelsea as well.

"But, obviously, things aren't working out for him right now and he's not getting into Graham Potter's side. Contract talks have totally stalled, so there's a real danger that he could end up leaving."

Should Chelsea sell Mount in the summer?

There is no doubt that Mount contributes at both ends of the pitch, with Sofascore statistics highlighting that he has been averaging 1.9 shots and 1.7 tackles per Champions League outing this season.

But he has not been particularly prolific since the campaign got underway and his most recent goal came during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December.

Boehly, who led a £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea last May, is facing a difficult decision over whether to cash-in when the transfer window reopens.

Selling Mount will not go down well in the Stamford Bridge stands as he has gone on to make close to 200 appearances since coming through the youth ranks.

But it would make business sense to offload the 24-year-old, who was handed 6.46 average match rating by WhoScored for his World Cup performances in Qatar, if he is unwilling to lower his contract demands.