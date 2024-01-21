Highlights Chelsea have moved ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the race to acquire Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has revealed a desire to head to the Premier League despite his current employers holding out for his £112million release clause to be paid in full.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Chelsea have been involved in discussions over whether to make a move for Osimhen.

Chelsea 'conversations have happened' over tempting Napoli star Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mauricio Pochettino has also initiated contact involving another striker as he aims to improve his attacking options.

Although the Blues completed the £52million signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig during the summer, the move has not paid off as he has spent extensive periods of the campaign on the sidelines due to struggling with injuries.

Pochettino, who parted with more than £400million as he aimed to bolster his squad ahead of the previous window slamming shut, is running out of time to draft in reinforcements as the February 1 deadline is fast-approaching.

Blues among frontrunners for Osimhen

Chelsea have raced ahead of Arsenal in the hunt for Osimhen's signature, according to TEAMtalk, but they are still facing stiff competition from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to wrap up an eye-catching deal.

The report suggests that the Blues are in a stronger position than their Premier League rivals after setting their sights on luring the prolific frontman, who spearheaded Napoli's Serie A title win when he bagged 26 domestic goals last season, to English football for the first time in his career.

It is understood that the Italian heavyweights will only entertain selling Osimhen if his £112million release clause is met, and paying that amount in full would result in him becoming the most expensive acquisition in Chelsea's entire history.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of all-time Enzo Fernandez (Benfica) £106.8m Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion) £100m Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) £97.5m Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) £89m Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) £75.8m Figures according to talkSPORT - Correct as of 18/1/2024

The Nigeria international has admitted that he is keen to eventually compete in the Premier League, which will be music to Pochettino's ears after it emerged that senior figures within the Bernabeu feel Real Madrid should be targeting him instead of PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe.

But Chelsea may be forced to play the waiting game and be patient until the summer as respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a January move to Stamford Bridge is almost impossible despite Osimhen being identified as their top target.

Even though the 25-year-old - who is currently competing at the Africa Cup of Nations - has revealed he has aspirations of testing himself in the English top flight, he committed his immediate future to Napoli by penning a two-year contract extension during the festive period.

Dean Jones - Chelsea want to land Osimhen in the summer after talks

Jones understands that Chelsea are eager to swoop in for Osimhen during the summer transfer window, which has led to internal discussions already taking place over whether a move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign could be feasible.

But the reputable journalist is aware that the west Londoners have also held talks over the possibility of acquiring Brentford marksman Ivan Toney, who has admitted that he wants to compete for trophies after returning from an eight-month ban this week, meaning that Pochettino is only in the market for a short-term option before the winter's February 1 deadline.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, there are lots of names out there. First and foremost, I think we need to consider that Chelsea would ideally be looking at a short-term solution right now. "The possibility of signing Osimhen is still in the background, and that is one they would like to do in the summer. Conversations have happened around that, and whether it could happen. "The same can be said about Ivan Toney, to be honest. There is a possibility of one of those players actually arriving in the summer."

Pochettino open to cashing in on Broja

Chelsea are willing to sell Armando Broja after attracting interest from the likes of West Ham United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to The Athletic, and his departure is not contingent on Pochettino drafting in a replacement ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests that the Blues are open to offloading the Albania international, who has only found the back of the net twice this season, as Nkunku is nearing his comeback from injury and Nicolas Jackson will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

But Chelsea are only prepared to do business if a lucrative bid is put on the table by one of his suitors as it is understood that they value him at more than £50million after taking recent transfers, including Rasmus Hojlund's £72million switch to Manchester United, into consideration.

The capital club's stance has come to light after it emerged that Wolves have been eager to negotiate a loan deal which includes an option to make the frontman's switch to the West Midlands permanent at the end of the campaign.

Reliable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have scouted Broja extensively ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to the London Stadium, having also submitted a bid worth more than £30million in July 2022.

But the 22-year-old still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, leaving Chelsea in a strong negotiating position if one of his admirers up the ante in their pursuit, and Pochettino could face a key decision in the coming weeks.