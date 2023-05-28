Chelsea could make a 'last-ditch' attempt to persuade Mason Mount to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed as the west Londoners' new head coach, there are fears that the midfielder may have already made his final appearance for the Blues.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to 90min, Mount will sit down with the Chelsea hierarchy next week as the club look to accelerate talks over a new contract.

The report suggests incoming boss Pochettino is keen to retain the England international's services, but delays in being able to reach an agreement over fresh terms has led to widespread interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000-per-week contract in the summer, and it has emerged that he is leaning towards joining Manchester United if he departs Chelsea during the upcoming transfer window.

With Liverpool and Arsenal also circling, the Red Devils are preparing to launch a £55million bid, but that figure falls some way short of the Blues' valuation of their academy product.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino 'will fight' to stave off interest in Mount.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs believes Chelsea could head to the negotiating table with Mount and his representatives for a final time as they look to reach an agreement over a new contract.

If the capital club are unsuccessful in convincing the Portsmouth-born star to sign on the dotted line, the journalist feels they will seek up to £75million in the transfer market.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The situation is still open until Chelsea at least try something last-ditch. But, even if Mount is leaning towards Manchester United, they've still got to strike a deal with Chelsea, and that's the other component to all of this that I think is worth touching upon.

"Chelsea, even though Mount's contract is running down, would be looking for something in the region of £70million or £75million. That's my understanding. I know that some people will say it's even higher than that, but that's the ballpark figure that I think Chelsea would want."

Why is Mount refusing to sign a new contract?

According to MailOnline, Chelsea are refusing to meet Mount's financial demands, with him looking to treble his current pay package.

The report suggests the 24-year-old is keen to be seen as an important part of the future, after the west Londoners spent more than £300million in the January transfer window, but he is being offered significantly less than the likes of Raheem Sterling currently rake in.

Mount is among Chelsea's lowest earners, with the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana being on more lucrative contracts.

Having played a key role in the Blues clinching the Champions League, Club World Cup, and Super Cup in recent years, Mount is simply seeking a deal which reflects his standing in the squad.