Chelsea are keeping tabs on Rafael Leao and could attempt to lure the AC Milan star to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens in the summer if his current employers attempt to extend Joao Felix's stay beyond the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Blues boss Enzo Maresca is not able to bring in reinforcements at this stage of the season, thanks to the winter deadline passing on February 3, he sanctioned the loan departure of Deivid Washington to Brazilian outfit Santos earlier this week and is already scouring the market for future recruits.

The Italian tactician has been eager to secure up-and-coming talent, which led to Mathis Amougou heading to west London in a £12million switch from Saint-Etienne during the early stages of 2025, but Chelsea are also refusing to rule out the possibility of entering negotiations for Leao if the opportunity arises ahead of next term.

Blues Have Leao on Radar as Possible Recruit

Portuguese winger will not come cheap due to hefty release clause

Chelsea could make a move for Leao in the coming months after they have decided to continue tracking his situation at AC Milan, according to GMS sources, and there is an awareness that they may be in a better position to enter discussions with the Serie A heavyweights if the San Siro-based outfit want to keep Felix.

The attacking midfielder was allowed to embark on a fresh challenge due to failing to break into the forefront of Maresca's plans despite only completing a move from Atletico Madrid in August, but the temporary switch to Italy does not include an obligation to buy even though a £5million loan fee changed hands.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are eyeing Leao, who has been described as 'unstoppable' by teammate Tammy Abraham, and are toying with the idea of looking to strike a deal if AC Milan return to the negotiating table in an attempt to retain Felix's services heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

But the Portugal international will not come cheap as he has a release clause worth in the region of £145million written into his contract and there is still just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on the agreement, meaning the Rossoneri may not be prepared to accept an offer which falls below their demands.

Chelsea are in danger of facing stiff competition for Leao's signature if they choose to up the ante as La Liga title-chasers Barcelona have also been monitoring the winger's situation and are tempted to pounce should they have the finances, GMS sources have learned, but the west Londoners could use Felix's temporary spell at the San Siro to their advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rafael Leao registered four shots and grabbed an assist during AC Milan's Serie A win over Hellas Verona last weekend

Felix Open to Prolonging Spell with Rossoneri

Attacking midfielder enjoying time away from Stamford Bridge

GMS sources have been told that Felix is open to staying at AC Milan beyond the remainder of the campaign, but the Rossoneri are determined to remain cautious instead of splashing the cash and may try their luck by attempting to convince Chelsea to sanction another loan deal in the summer.

The 25-year-old is enjoying life in his current surroundings, having been forced to contend with limited game time following his £46.3million move to west London from Atletico Madrid in August, and he has wasted no time settling in Italy as he aims to take advantage of the chance to reignite his career.

AC Milan are contemplating whether to make keeping Felix one of their priorities ahead of the transfer window reopening, GMS sources understand, and the fact that Chelsea are showing interest in Leao could improve their chances of being able to negotiate a fresh temporary agreement instead of having to fork out a lucrative fee.

GMS senior reporter Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Blues were prepared to offload Felix after he personally asked to be given the green-light to head through the exit door, while AC Milan head coach Sergio Conceicao called his target several times to turn his head and highlight his importance to the ongoing project.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/02/2025