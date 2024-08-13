Highlights Chelsea are open to allowing Conor Gallagher to renew his contract if he accepts the terms initially on offer before a bid from Atletico Madrid was accepted.

The England international's switch to the La Liga heavyweights has been put on hold and he is preparing to return to London in the coming hours.

Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid is not totally off as Chelsea are confident that he is keen to complete the transfer.

Chelsea have refused to rule out the possibility of tying Conor Gallagher down to the same contract he initially turned down after his protracted switch from Stamford Bridge to Atletico Madrid has been put on hold and is in danger of falling through, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Enzo Maresca was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in the dugout, with Pedro Neto being the latest addition thanks to completing a £54million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the head coach has also been keen to oversee departures.

Although Ian Maatsen has been the most expensive outgoing during the summer transfer window, after a £35million agreement was found with Aston Villa, Chelsea have remained eager to recoup further cash as the August 30 deadline and new Premier League season edge closer.

Blues Keeping Options Open Over Gallagher

West Londoners could return to initial contract offer for midfielder

Chelsea are keeping their options open after determining that Gallagher should return to west London after spending five days in a Spanish hotel as Atletico Madrid struggle to get the deal over the line, according to GMS sources, and they could revisit the two-year contract offer - which includes a potential 12-month extension - they initially put on the table.

Having seen the central midfielder snub the proposal, the Blues accepted a bid worth £34million from the La Liga heavyweights as they do not want to run the risk of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, but he has not been able to sign on the dotted line.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Gallagher has completed the formalities ahead of joining Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, he is being forced to wait for his admirers to finalise the deal due to them needing to sanction a departure before splashing the cash on his arrival.

Conor Gallagher's statistics at Chelsea Squad Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off First-team 95 10 10 20 2 Under-18 53 12 4 7 0 Under-21 24 4 3 8 0 Under-19 15 1 6 4 0 Statistics correct as of 13/08/2024

Chelsea feel better for the England international to return to familiar surroundings after spending an extensive period in the Spanish capital waiting for his move away from his boyhood club to be officially confirmed, but time is ticking on his £50,000-per-week agreement at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher is due to board a flight back to London on Tuesday unless Atletico Madrid manage to sign off the transfer in the coming hours, GMS sources have learned, and the move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is not totally off despite the huge twist as the Blues are confident that he still wants to join.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher was on the pitch for 3,137 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is a higher figure than all of his Chelsea teammates

Gallagher Set to Train With Under-21 Squad

Maresca wants no distractions ahead of Premier League opener

GMS sources have been told that Gallagher is expected to train with Chelsea's under-21 squad until his future is clarified as Maresca does not want his unexpected return to result in there being distractions ahead of his first competitive fixture in charge against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 24-year-old made 50 appearances for the Blues last term, while he also racked up 16 goal contributions and was handed the captain's armband on several occasions, but he will not be involved on the opening weekend of the Premier League season even if he remains on the capital club's books.

Chelsea still expect Gallagher's future to be resolved before the transfer window slams shut later this month, GMS sources understand, whether that involves embarking on a fresh challenge with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid or heading to an alternative destination to further his career.

GMS sources previously revealed that the former Crystal Palace loanee's preference was to remain at Stamford Bridge after progressing through the west Londoners' ranks, but Maresca and the hierarchy have been keen to cash in due to his potential departure going down as pure profit.

