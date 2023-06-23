Chelsea are ironing out the 'final details' of Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson's move to Stamford Bridge as they do not want to pay his release clause in a singular payment, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.Christopher Nkunku became the first signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era when he joined the Blues in a £53million switch earlier this week, but further incomings are likely ahead of the transfer deadline.

Chelsea transfer news - Nicolas Jackson

According to Romano, Chelsea are on the verge of making Jackson their latest acquisition after reaching an agreement with Villarreal.The Italian journalist suggests the striker's medical is being scheduled after having no problems negotiating personal terms.It comes after Chelsea put Jackson on standby to board a flight to London on Friday, with them set to trigger the £30million release clause written into his Villarreal contract.The west Londoners are set to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the Senegal international's signature after they also pinpointed him as a summer target.Aston Villa and Everton have tracked Jackson as well, meaning he has had various options ahead of moving to the Premier League for the first time in his career, but Chelsea are now in pole position to get their man.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jackson?

Romano understands that Chelsea are close to rubber-stamping Jackson's switch to Stamford Bridge after holding lengthy negotiations.The transfer expert is aware that the Blues have been in daily contact with Villarreal as they did not want to pay the entirety of the 22-year-old's release clause in a solitary lump sum.Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It's just about the final details. They had to clarify how they would pay the clause because Chelsea confirmed to Villarreal on Monday that they were going to match the release clause, but they were probably not going to pay €35million, as Villarreal wanted, in one payment."There was an exchange on a daily basis between Chelsea and Villarreal to find the best solution."

Would Jackson be a good signing for Chelsea?

Jackson has certainly shown that he has plenty of potential during the early stages of his career, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has racked up 19 goal contributions in 47 Villarreal appearances.The frontman, who is on a contract worth less than £9,000-per-week, also enjoyed a productive 2022/23 campaign.Jackson found the back of the net 13 times, while he chipped in with an additional five assists in Villarreal's colours.It means the former CD Mirandes man was more prolific than every member of Chelsea's squad last term, emphasising that he would be a shrewd investment.