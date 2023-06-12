Chelsea will be in the market for 'more than one midfielder' after being left 'very disappointed' by N'Golo Kante's impending Stamford Bridge exit, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' new head coach last month, is keen to strengthen the squad he has inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - N'Golo Kante

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kante is set to join Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad after undergoing a medical in London last week.

The respected journalist suggests the central midfielder has agreed a two-year deal, which includes an option to be extended for a further season, as he prepares to leave Chelsea.

There has been ongoing uncertainty over Kante's future as his £290,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of the month.

But the World Cup winner has been offered a substantial pay rise in order to join Al-Ittihad, with him potentially pocketing £86.2million-per-year.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kante's lucrative move to Saudi Arabia is a 'done deal'.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kante?

Jacobs believes Chelsea head coach Pochettino will be disheartened after seeing Kante agree a move away from west London.

The reporter feels the capital club will now be eager to sign at least two midfielders ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea will be very disappointed to lose Kante, but it's been an ongoing saga trying to get him to renew at Stamford Bridge.

"They went from low optimism to mid-optimism to high optimism and, now, it simply won't happen. Chelsea, therefore, will be looking for more than one midfielder."

Will Kante be difficult for Chelsea to replace?

Kante has made 269 appearances for Chelsea, according to Transfermarkt, racking up 29 goal contributions along the way.

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old has made a huge impact since his £30million switch from Leicester City in the summer of 2016.

Kante has got his hands on an abundance of trophies during his time on Chelsea's books, including the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup.

The France international has been described as 'magic' by talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist, and he will be sorely missed at Stamford Bridge.

Although Kante was limited to just 685 minutes of action during the entirety of the 2022/23 season, Chelsea will struggle to find a similar central midfielder on the transfer market.