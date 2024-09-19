Chelsea have no intentions of allowing Estevao Willian to complete a quickfire loan departure after he arrives from Palmeiras next summer as plans have already been made to hand him regular game time at Stamford Bridge during the 2025/26 campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since American billionaire Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, and that proved to be the case ahead of last month's transfer deadline as head coach Enzo Maresca was given the opportunity to make alterations to the squad he inherited from Mauricio Pochettino.

Portugal international Pedro Neto was the most expensive acquisition, thanks to sealing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Chelsea also reached an agreement to eventually land Estevao as they also looked to bring in up-and-coming talents.

Estevao Will Not Make Quick Blues Departure

West Londoners refusing to entertain sanctioning temporary move

Chelsea will not entertain the possibility of sending Estevao out on loan following his 2025 arrival, according to GMS sources, as he is already being seen as a member of the first-team squad and can expect a healthy amount of opportunities during his first campaign in the Premier League.

Although the Blues completed the signing of the 17-year-old when a deal worth up to £51million was negotiated with Palmeiras in June, he has remained with the Brazilian giants to continue his development as part of the agreement and will officially move to west London next summer.

GMS sources have been informed that Estevao's agent Andre Cury insisted on securing first-team assurances during discussions with Chelsea after seeing fellow client Vitor Roque struggle for action at La Liga heavyweights Barcelona prior to being shipped out on loan to domestic rivals Real Betis.

How Estevao Willian ranks compared to his Palmeiras teammates in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A this season Output Squad rank Goals 9 1st Expected goals 7.38 2nd Assists 7 1st Man of the match 3 1st Shots per game 2.6 2nd Key passes 1.2 =5th Statistics correct as of 19/09/2024

The attack-minded midfielder - who has found the back of the net 11 times over the course of 37 appearances in his current surroundings - held discussions with Maresca and predecessor Pochettino during the summer, and he is unfazed by the alteration in the dugout as he prepares for a fresh challenge within the next 12 months.

Estevao and Chelsea rejected Palmeiras' attempts to keep him at Allianz Parque for another full season, GMS sources have learned, and his move to Stamford Bridge was driven by Brazilian scout Alysson Marins - along with heavy involvement from the owners - after being pinpointed as a generational talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Estevao Willian is averaging a goal every 156 minutes in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A this season

Estevao Earmarked Ideal Role Before Swoop

Maresca prepared to deploy Brazilian in preferred position

GMS sources have been told that Estevao made it clear to Chelsea that he wants to be deployed in the No.10 role when he arrives in the capital, and the Blues are planning to grant his wish even though he could also be utilised on the flank to accommodate Cole Palmer's desire to feature in an advanced position through the middle.

The two-cap Brazil international, who made both of his appearances for his homeland earlier this month as he came on as a substitute in World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, sees his long-term future as a creative presence behind the striker despite spending the majority of his Palmeiras career on the right-wing.

Estevao is planning to make a visit to Chelsea's Cobham training ground in January in a bid to help with his acclimatisation, GMS sources understand, but he will also feature for his current side in the new-look Club World Cup as he wanted to say goodbye to the fanbase in a high-profile competition before moving onto pastures new.

GMS recently reported that the teenager became the youngest Brazilian in history to sign a contract with Nike, having been approached by the American outfitter at the age of 10 due to his burgeoning talent, and Maresca is looking to take advantage instead of allowing him to seal a temporary move straight after heading to Stamford Bridge.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Sofascore