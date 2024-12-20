Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will have to agitate for a Stamford Bridge departure in order to embark on a fresh challenge during the winter transfer window as head coach Enzo Maresca is not actively looking to cash in on the summer arrival, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the midfielder followed the Italian tactician from Leicester City by completing a £30million switch a matter of weeks after clinching the Championship title with his boyhood club, he has found regular game time difficult to come by as the Blues have got involved in an unexpected Premier League title challenge.

More than £1billion has been spent on new signings since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed a takeover of the west Londoners in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, and Dewsbury-Hall's lack of opportunities has led to domestic rivals circling for his signature.

Winter Move for Dewsbury-Hall Not Ruled Out

Maresca refuses to confirm midfielder will stay at Stamford Bridge

When asked by GMS whether Dewsbury-Hall could head through the exit door next month, having been starved of action in the Premier League, Maresca conceded that he could not rule out the possibility even though he is desperate to keep his current squad together heading into the second half of the campaign. He said:

"Unfortunately, I can't say he won't leave because anything can happen. I am not focused on January. We are very happy with the way he is working and his performance. We don't want one of our players to leave. With Kiernan, it's a question for him. If a player says he is not happy and wants to play more, we are not going to say you have to stay. We are happy with Kiernan, and then in January we will see."

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea will only be open to sanctioning Dewsbury-Hall's departure if he pushes for a move, but they may be more interested in listening to loan offers to increase his game time instead of allowing a permanent switch as there is an awareness that bids close to what they paid are unlikely to be made mid-season.

The Blues are in a strong negotiating position as the 26-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £80,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge - is not due to expire until the summer of 2029, while his promising form in the UEFA Conference League continued by getting his name on the scoresheet in the 5-1 win over Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Dewsbury-Hall is well-liked by his Chelsea teammates and among the most vocal members of the squad at their Cobham training ground, GMS sources have learned, but he has to consider the fact that Cole Palmer will be drafted into their European options for the knockout phase and it could have an impact on the amount of action he can expect.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been restricted to just 68 minutes of Premier League action this season, with all of his five appearances coming as a substitute

Dewsbury-Hall Could Enter Talks Over Future

Premier League rivals showing interest amid lack of game time

GMS sources have been told that Maresca does not want to lose Dewsbury-Hall after a short space of time at Stamford Bridge, but the close relationship they established at Leicester means they know each other well enough to have a frank conversation over his future prospects at Chelsea if the need arises.

The Blues are not entertaining the possibility of putting the central midfielder on the transfer list or pushing him out as they are content if he remains on their books beyond the closure of the winter transfer window on February 3, but he will be forced to assess his options in the coming weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion have retained an interest despite being left disappointed when they missed out on landing Dewsbury-Hall when they felt a move would happen before Chelsea came calling in the summer, GMS sources understand, while West Ham United could enter the market for an agreement if he is prepared to move onto pastures new.

A quickfire return to Leicester City is not impossible, with the former Luton Town loanee not against heading back to the King Power Stadium under Ruud van Nistelrooy's tutelage, but it is likely that the strugglers would only be able to negotiate a temporary deal and no contact has been made over a potential switch at this stage.

GMS sources recently revealed that Dewsbury-Hall is putting pressure on himself to register more goal contributions in a Chelsea shirt, having played a pivotal role in his former employers sealing Premier League promotion last term, but he has struggled to break into the forefront of Maresca's plans.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024