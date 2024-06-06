Highlights Chelsea will look to strengthen their attacking ranks this summer under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the names under consideration by the club.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also of interest, but the forward is wanted by Premier League rivals too.

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a possible move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

The London club confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca earlier this week as the Italian coach prepares to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout. Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League standings last term, meaning the new manager has a significant job ahead to push them up the table and back into the top four.

The attack is one area of the pitch the club could look to strengthen this summer with a number of striker targets linked in recent times. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was the name most heavily tipped to join Chelsea, but recent reports suggest he is no longer in the frame.

Calvert-Lewin emerges as potential target

Romelu Lukaku likely to be sold

Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye over Everton striker Calvert-Lewin, according to the Daily Mail. The article points to the club’s desire to reinforce their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window and they hope to raise funds through player sales, including Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher – with the latter valued at £50m.

Everton are keen to keep a hold of their star man, with the club recently opening contract talks. Calvert-Lewin, 27, is about to enter the final year of his deal with the Merseyside outfit, having signed his last extension in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Calvert-Lewin has scored 68 goals in 247 appearances across all competitions for Everton.

Despite injury woes hampering his progress at Everton in recent years, the 2023/24 season was far more productive for the striker as he missed just a handful of games. In total, Calvert-Lewin made 32 league appearances for the club, scoring seven times in the process.

Sesko Still Under Consideration

Man Utd and Arsenal linked too

As Chelsea weigh up a move for Calvert-Lewin, they are also among the clubs said to be monitoring RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old forward only joined the Bundesliga outfit 12 months ago from RB Salzburg, but he has already caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

According to the Daily Mail’s report, Sesko is on Chelsea’s list, but he is also wanted by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal. The latter are understood to have already held talks, while clubs in Saudi Arabia have had offers rebuffed.

Sesko had a positive campaign for his club in 23/24, scoring 18 goals and registering two assists across all competitions. He was Leipzig’s second top goalscorer, behind only Belgium international Lois Openda. In the Bundesliga standings, Sesko ranked eighth for goals scored alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, while Bayern Munich's Harry Kane secured the Golden Boot with 36 league goals.