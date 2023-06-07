Chelsea will move into 'negotiation mode with another club' if Mason Mount tells Blues co-owner Todd Boehly he wants to leave Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.Fresh from appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach last week, the west Londoners are set for a busy summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Guardian, Mount looks certain to leave Chelsea after the club opened talks with Manchester United over a big-money switch.The report suggests the Blues are seeking a minimum of £70million plus add-ons, but their inability to tie their academy graduate down to a new contract has resulted in further interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.Although Manchester United are not prepared to meet Mount's price tag with their opening proposal, they are set to test Chelsea's resolve with a £50million bid later this month.The Red Devils have moved a step closer to signing the creative midfielder as it is understood that personal terms, which includes a £200,000-per-week contract, have already been agreed.Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT there is a 'high probability' of Mount leaving Chelsea despite Pochettino's wishes to keep him on board.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea will not hesitate in attempting to negotiate a lucrative fee with one of Mount's suitors if he makes it clear he wants to move onto pastures new.The reporter is aware that the west Londoners want to recoup some cash instead of potentially seeing him walk away as a free agent next year.Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "As soon as Mount tells Chelsea, categorically, he wants to leave, then Chelsea will move from negotiation mode with Mount to negotiation mode with another club. That is the direction of travel at the moment."The reason for that is because they want to get a fee. They don't want a situation where they keep Mount against his wishes for another season and then risk losing him for nothing. The money is going to be very important."It's a simple scenario for Chelsea - they'll either take the fee because Mount informs them that he wants to leave or, alternatively, they'll try and get him to extend in order to protect his value and because Pochettino wants him to stay."

Why is Mount refusing to sign a new contract?

Mount's current contract is worth £80,000-per-week, according to Spotrac, and he is set to enter the final 12 months of the agreement.The 24-year-old is among the lowest earners at Chelsea, with the likes of Malang Sarr and Carney Chukwuemeka raking in considerably more cash every seven days despite playing a less prominent role.Mount is stalling on putting pen-to-paper due to concerns over the salary and length of terms on offer.The England international is seeking a significant pay rise, to £250,000-per-week, but Chelsea are unwilling to meet his demands at this stage.It appears that Mount, who has scored 33 goals and registered a further 37 assists for the Blues, has already made his final appearance for the capital club.