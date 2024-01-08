Highlights Chelsea have slapped a £60million price tag on Conor Gallagher after deciding they are willing to listen to offers.

The Blues' rivals Tottenham Hotspur have identified the England international as a target ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook understands that members of the Chelsea dressing room are furious after Gallagher has been put on the market.

Chelsea teammates are 'up in arms' after Conor Gallagher has been made available for transfer by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT the figure which could tempt Blues co-owner Todd Boehly into cashing in.

Having taken the west Londoners off Roman Abramovich's hands by striking a £4.25billion takeover deal in May 2022, the American has not been afraid to splash the cash, sanctioning incomings worth more than £1billion.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino - who has racked up 13 wins from his first 25 matches at the helm - has another opportunity to freshen up his squad ahead of the February 1 deadline, and Gallagher has been heavily linked with embarking on a fresh challenge.

Gallagher price tag emerges as Blues seek offers

Chelsea are still willing to listen to offers for Gallagher ahead of the winter window slamming shut, according to the Mirror, but he is expected to remain in his current surroundings despite being identified as a target by rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The report suggests the Blues have slapped a £60million price tag on the central midfielder, who has only missed one Premier League clash since the season got underway, and there are no guarantees that his exit will be sanctioned if a £50million proposal is put on the table.

Conor Gallagher's Chelsea career in numbers Appearances 69 Goals 3 Assists 5 Yellow cards 17 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 8/1/2024

It is understood that Chelsea are prepared to consider bids as Gallagher's exit would allow Pochettino to boost his budget, and they have stopped short of putting a new contract on the table, leading to uncertainty over his long-term future.

The 23-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his agreement, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, and the west Londoners are aware that his value will continue decreasing as he edges towards the expiry date of his deal.

But Chelsea could encounter some difficulty in their attempts to offload Gallagher as it has emerged that he is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and agree fresh terms despite Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou watching developments closely.

Although it has been reported that Spurs have entered negotiations with their domestic rivals over a deal for the England international, having gained admirers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that sources have confirmed discussions are not taking place at this stage.

Crook believes Chelsea will have to mull over whether to accept an offer which falls short of their £60million asking price for Gallagher as spending big during the summer has resulted in Pochettino not having a lot of money to play with as he seeks reinforcements.

But the reputable journalist understands that members of the dressing room are furious that the Blues are entertaining bids for their academy graduate, meaning his departure could cause friction behind the scenes as well as in the Stamford Bridge stands.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm not sure there is lots of cash left in the bank. That's why the Conor Gallagher scenario is fascinating. "I think they're going to have to seriously consider the bid if someone does offer them £45million or £50million for him, just to help with Financial Fair Play. "But that would be a really bad move in the eyes of the fans and in the dressing room as well. From what I'm told, a lot of the players are up in arms at the prospect of Gallagher even being available."

Maatsen poised to seal Stamford Bridge exit

Borussia Dortmund have upped the ante in their pursuit of Ian Maatsen by lodging an official proposal for the Chelsea left-back, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and negotiations over a loan deal have reached an advanced stage.

The Italian journalist suggests the Bundesliga giants have been boosted in their hopes of landing the Dutchman, who has been limited to just 376 minutes of action since Pochettino's appointment, as he is keen to head to Signal Iduna Park.

It is understood that Dortmund are increasingly confident of being able to seal a loan move for Maatsen in the coming days despite still needing to clarify details with Chelsea, while talks are continuing to show signs of progression.

The German outfit have stolen a march on West Ham United after reputable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers remained interested after also mulling over whether to launch a bid for the 21-year-old during the summer.

Although Maatsen has remained at Chelsea after he opted to turn down a permanent switch to Burnley - having spent last season on loan at Turf Moor - even though a £31.5million offer was accepted by his current employers earlier this season, he is edging towards a winter exit.