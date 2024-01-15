Highlights Chelsea could pursue a winter move for Kyle Walker-Peters as they seek cover for injured right-back Reece James.

Southampton may consider selling the two-cap England international after he has also gained interest from West Ham United.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea aiming to land Walker-Peters thanks to his versatility.

Chelsea could enter the race to sign Kyle Walker-Peters as 'there is no sign of him signing a new contract' at Southampton, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Stamford Bridge chief Mauricio Pochettino may profit from the pursuit as a winter switch would not come as a shock.

The Blues fear that they will be without first-choice right-back Reece James until March after suffering a hamstring injury last month, and it may result in them dipping into the transfer market ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline.

The Chelsea captain's extensive absences throughout the campaign have resulted in Malo Gusto - who sealed a £26.3million switch from Lyon 12 months ago - regularly filling in, but Walker-Peters could emerge as a Pochettino target in the coming weeks.

Walker-Peters gaining Premier League interest

Southampton may be tempted to cash in on Walker-Peters if a suitable bid is lodged ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to talkSPORT, and West Ham United are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

The report suggests that last season's Europa Conference League winners have set their sights on the two-cap England international, who has made 115 Premier League appearances over the course of his career, as they seek cover for Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri.

But Chelsea are long-term admirers of Walker-Peters, having held internal discussions over potentially luring him away from Southampton close to 18 months ago, and statistics highlight that he would be an ideal alternative option to James at Stamford Bridge.

How Kyle Walker-Peters compares to Reece James per 90 minutes this season Kyle Walker-Peters Reece James Goals 0.07 0.00 Pass completion percentage 89.3 80.3 Touches 84.6 84.2 Interceptions 1.26 0.70 Errors 0.04 0.23 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/1/2024

The right-back has entered the final year-and-a-half of his £20,000-per-week contract at St Mary's, and the south coast side will be aware that his value will decrease if they do not sell him before the February 1 deadline and they are unable to negotiate fresh terms ahead of the summer.

It is understood that Southampton slapped a £20million price tag on Walker-Peters when he attracted interest from Chelsea's west London rivals Fulham ahead of the campaign getting underway, but a switch to Craven Cottage failed to come to fruition.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old would be open to joining Arsenal after he was earmarked as a potential target when Jurrien Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, but he was eager to secure assurances over game time ahead of remaining with Russell Martin's Saints as they plot an immediate return to the top flight.

Alex Crook - Walker-Peters could be perfect addition amid Blues' injury problems

Although Crook understands that West Ham are in the hunt for Walker-Peters' signature, he has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea joining the race as they look to secure additional cover for James after he has spent extensive periods of time on the treatment table during the early stages of his career.

The talkSPORT journalist feels the former Tottenham Hotspur man could also be a suitable acquisition for Blues boss Pochettino as his versatility means he is capable of featuring on the left-hand side of the backline, while there is a strong possibility of sealing a Southampton departure due to not being close to agreeing fresh terms.

When asked whether Walker-Peters or fellow Saints defenders could join a Premier League side this month, Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think there is a recall clause in Mason Holgate's loan, so Everton can't recall him even though he is not playing much. But I guess Southampton could terminate it, and that is a possibility if they could find someone else in that position. "When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn't get a single bid. "I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover. Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James' injury problems. "He can play at right and left-back, which would be ideal with Ben Chilwell spending time on the sidelines. It wouldn't surprise me if somebody tries to get Walker-Peters before the end of the window."

Chalobah handed Stamford Bridge escape route

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli are interested in acquiring Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, according to Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, and they are mulling over whether to launch a bid.

The report suggests that the central defender, who has made 63 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, has worked his way onto Gli Azzurri's radar after he has fallen by the wayside since Pochettino moved into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

It is understood that Chalobah is prepared to explore a move away from his boyhood club ahead of the February 1 deadline, but the Blues would prefer to sanction his permanent exit instead of negotiating a loan deal as they look to boost their hopes of staying on the right side of financial regulations.

The 24-year-old came close to joining Bayern Munich on September 1, the final day of the summer window, but he was forced to remain on Chelsea's books due to the switch not being rubber-stamped ahead of the German deadline.

Although the Bavarian side and Borussia Dortmund have pulled out of the race for Chalobah's signature as a result of injury keeping him on the sidelines, transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham is a potential destination.