Fernandez has settled into his role in Mauricio Pochettino's side and has become a vital player during the 2023/24 season.

There is no indication that Fernandez is unhappy in west London, and his agent has dismissed rumours of a potential move away from the Blues.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is “1000% committed” to the Stamford Bridge outfit despite recent speculation over his future, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals the midfielder relishes his hefty price tag.

The Blues endured a difficult 2023/24 Premier League campaign but are still in the race to secure European football in west London next term.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was brought in to get the side challenging for major honours once again, alongside making a return to the Champions League at the end of the season. Fernandez has enjoyed a topsy-turvy 12 months at Chelsea but has settled into his holding midfield role in Pochettino’s side. He has established himself as a vital player at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s record-breaking deal to sign Fernandez

Chelsea completed the signing of Fernandez in the final hours of the 2023 winter transfer window, having been linked with a move for the midfielder throughout the market. The 23-year-old arrived at the Blues in a deal worth almost £107m from Benfica and put pen to paper on a contract which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2031.

Fernandez endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, having become a regular in a side that stuttered their way to a 12th-placed Premier League finish during the 2022/23 season. Managers Graham Potter and Frank Lampard had been unable to get the most out of the then-British record signing, and the pressure on the World Cup winner increased ahead of the beginning of the new campaign.

Under Pochettino, Fernandez has found a new lease of life. He has made the holding midfield role his own and become one of the team leaders. Earlier in February, Sport claimed that Fernandez’s agents had approached Barcelona, with the Argentina international keen on a move to the Nou Camp. However, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that Fernandez is ‘in love’ with the Chelsea project after his agent dismissed speculation over his future.

The Blues No. 8 responded to speculation with an exquisite free-kick goal in Chelsea’s 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round replay victory at Aston Villa on 7th February. Fernandez also hit the back of the net in Pochettino’s side’s 3-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on the 12th, almost using the talk as an opportunity to revitalise his and the club’s season.

Enzo Fernandez - stats vs Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.79 5th Tackles per game 1.8 =5th Fouls per game 1.2 =3rd Average passes per game 62.2 3rd Long balls per game 4.6 2nd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 13-02-24

Ben Jacobs - There are ‘no suggestions’ that Fernandez is unhappy at Chelsea

Jacobs has said you must look at Fernandez’s celebration following his stunning free-kick against Aston Villa to prove his happiness at Chelsea. The journalist suggests that the midfielder can live up to his price tag. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think you only have to look at Fernandez’s celebration after his world-class free-kick against Aston Villa to see that he is 100%, if not 1000% committed to Chelsea and intent on turning things around. Any notion that Fernandez is looking to leave has now been put to bed because it's been publicly and categorically dismissed by his agent, Uriel Perez. I think that that is correct. I've heard no suggestions that Fernandez is unhappy or looking to leave. I think quite the opposite. In many ways, he relishes the big price tag he arrived on and wants to live up to that. He showed that he can with that outstanding goal against Aston Villa.”

