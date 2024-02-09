Highlights Enzo Fernandez is fully committed to Chelsea after agent Uriel Perez has rubbished claims that a summer exit is being eyed.

The public admission comes after it emerged that discussions had been initiated with numerous clubs in a bid to discover whether a fresh opportunity could be in the pipeline for the Argentina international.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that speculation over Fernandez's future could play into Chelsea's hands as it has ignited a desire to prove he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is 'in love' with the Stamford Bridge project, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the World Cup winner could 'have the last laugh' after shock exit rumours emerged.

It has been an underwhelming campaign for the Blues, despite Mauricio Pochettino being tasked with guiding the west Londoners back to challenging for major honours when he was handed the managerial reins on an initial two-year contract last summer, and they currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Key men within the dressing room have complained that tactical coaching by the Argentinian and his staff has been limited since his arrival in the dugout, while recent arrivals have expressed regret over penning long-term deals, and it has led to speculation over Fernandez's future.

Fernandez committed to Blues amid departure rumours

Fernandez's agent Uriel Perez has dismissed claims that the midfielder is seeking a summer departure from Chelsea, according to ESPN Argentina, and reiterated that he is committed to the project after being warned that patience would be required when he made the move to the capital.

The report suggests that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly, who led a £4.25billion takeover of the club in May 2022, insisted that it could take a number of seasons before there are constant challenges for the Premier League crown as plans had been put in place to reshape the squad with up-and-coming talent who would need time to settle into their new surroundings.

Fernandez became the most expensive acquisition in British history when he completed a £105million switch from Benfica in February 2023, although that record was snatched away when teammate Moises Caicedo headed to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer, and speculation over his future came as a shock.

Most expensive signings in Premier League history Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea) £115m Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea) £106.8m Declan Rice (West Ham United to Arsenal) £105m Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City) £100m Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea) £97.5m Figures according to TEAMtalk - Correct as of 9/2/2024

It emerged earlier this week that the 23-year-old's representatives have initiated discussions with various clubs to explore potential opportunities away from west London as he is contemplating whether to push for an exit after failing to meet expectations since his big-money arrival.

But Fernandez signed a £180,000-per-week contract which ties him down to Chelsea until the summer of 2031 when he made the switch from Portuguese giants Benfica, meaning that his current employers are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Argentina international is struggling to forge a fruitful partnership with Caicedo at the heart of the Blues' midfield, while the revamp in the middle of the park has resulted in him having a less influential role.

Ben Jacobs - Speculation has led to Fernandez wanting to prove a point

Jacobs believes that Chelsea are in line to profit from rumours over Fernandez's future as it has resulted in him being keen to emphasise that he is fully committed to his current employers and not looking to embark on a fresh challenge just over 12 months after arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The respected reporter feels that the former River Plate man's passionate celebration after firing home a free-kick during the Blues' FA Cup fourth round replay win over Aston Villa earlier this week was in response to suggestions that he is unhappy in west London and highlights that he will be going nowhere in the summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Usually we speak about rumours and fake news as being unsettling, and I think it definitely irked the Enzo Fernandez camp because it is so untrue. But I think it also put a bit of fire in the belly. "I definitely think it contributed to prompting that exuberant celebration, so Enzo Fernandez, his camp and Chelsea might just have the last laugh based upon that fake news. It has been used to prove a point. "Usually, these kinds of stories are distracting and irritating to players because they create unwanted media headlines, but I think that story blew up to such an extent that the agent had to respond to it and dismiss it as fake news. Fernandez used it as an opportunity to show how much he is in love with the Chelsea project."

Chelsea handed boost in race to land Toney

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Ivan Toney as Brentford boss Thomas Frank has conceded that the striker is likely to be sold in the summer, according to the Evening Standard, but Pochettino will face stiff competition from Arsenal if he looks to head to the negotiating table.

The report suggests that the one-cap England international, who returned to action in January after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations, will be on the market due to being set to enter the final 12 months of his agreement at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It is understood that Chelsea and other suitors will be able to bag Toney for less than the £100million price tag that was slapped on him during the summer due to Brentford being aware that admirers will not part with a nine-figure sum as a result of his contract nearing its expiry date.

But Pochettino could be facing an uphill battle as he eyes a deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old is attracted to the prospect of joining Arsenal when he brings the curtain down on his Bees career.

Although Manchester United are threatening to provide Chelsea with further competition for Toney's signature, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is unwilling to be dragged into a bidding war as he aims to bolster his squad and values him at closer to the £70million mark.