Chelsea will try to close a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo 'this week' as Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make a crucial decision behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have already spent close to £100million on fresh talent since the summer window opened for business, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson being among the reinforcements, but the west Londoners are seeking further additions to the squad.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have been frustrated in their latest attempt to lure Caicedo away from Brighton as a £70million bid has been rejected out of hand.

The report suggests the Blues are considering whether to go back in with a fresh offer after remaining in discussions with their Premier League rivals for the Ecuador international, who made 43 appearances last season.

Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and was hopeful of the latest proposal being enough to convince his current employers to sanction his exit, but Brighton have stood firm.

The Seagulls have slapped a £100million price tag on the defensive midfielder, while they are in a strong negotiating position as there are still four years remaining on his £60,000-per-week contract.

But respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the coming days could be decisive in Chelsea's pursuit of Caicedo, while Brighton are scouring the market for potential replacements.

Having shone on the south coast, the west Londoners also attempted to sign the South American during the winter window, but a £55million bid was snubbed.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Caicedo?

Romano believes Chelsea will attempt to strike a deal with Brighton in the coming days as they are eager for him to link-up with the squad in plenty of time before the upcoming campaign gets underway.

The Italian journalist is expecting Pochettino and Blues co-owner Todd Boehly to make the decision to head to the Amex Stadium with a new verbal offer.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "What we can say is that, more than submitting an official bid, I expect Chelsea to improve their bid verbally in the conversations they're having with Brighton and to arrive to more than £70million. This is what I'm told.

"There are conversations over around £70million as a guaranteed fee, plus add-ons. This is not enough to convince Brighton, so I think Chelsea will go there with a new verbal proposal and they will try to get this deal done this week."

What's next for Chelsea?

Conor Gallagher could be heading through the Chelsea exit door as, according to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, positive discussions have been held over a move to West Ham United.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter suggests the England international, who has found the back of the net three times for the Blues, may leave Stamford Bridge for as little as £21.4million after showing a willingness to join David Moyes' side.

It is understood that Gallagher is being targeted by numerous Premier League rivals ahead of the summer window's closure, but West Ham are the first side to make a formal approach.

The central midfielder was the subject of a £40million bid from Everton in January, but he ended up remaining in the capital.

Although Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Gallagher, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal is unlikely.