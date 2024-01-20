Highlights Chelsea have expressed an interest in recruiting Jean-Clair Todibo from Ligue 1 high-flyers Nice.

The France international will cost close to £52million after gaining additional Premier League suitors.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Chelsea have been sending scouts to watch Todibo in action.

Chelsea have been 'scouting' Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of potentially attempting to lure the Nice star to Stamford Bridge, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that boss Mauricio Pochettino will face stiff competition from a Premier League rival if he waits until the summer before heading to the negotiating table.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover in May 2022, ending Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, but they have struggled to challenge for a European qualification spot after an underwhelming first half of the season.

Although David Datro Fofana joined Burnley for the remainder of the campaign last week, following Chelsea's decision to recall him from a loan spell with Bundesliga strugglers Union Berlin, there is still time for Pochettino to freshen up his squad ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Blues interested in acquiring Todibo

Chelsea have expressed an interest in landing Todibo, according to the Daily Mail, but their hopes of striking a mid-season deal have been hampered as Nice are reluctant to cashing in after a fruitful first half of the season has seen them challenging Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title.

The report suggests that the Blues are facing stiff competition for the France international, who has made 14 appearances this season, as he has also worked his way onto Newcastle United and Manchester United's radar thanks to his impressive performances.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages in Ligue 1 this season Average match rating 7.03 Clearances per game 3.2 Tackles per game 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.3 Blocks per game 0.6 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 17/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nice will remain resolute if any bids are lodged during the remainder of the winter window, meaning a switch to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks would come as a major shock.

But Chelsea have been boosted in their hopes of eventually acquiring the central defender as Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit despite holding discussions over a potential move last month, having completed the £26.7million acquisition of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa instead.

Although the Blues' London rivals are out of the race for Todibo, he has been earmarked as Manchester United's top target, resulting in Nice slapping a price tag worth close to £52million on him as they attempt to stave off suitors ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The French outfit are in a strong negotiating position as the former Barcelona man still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Riviera, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £19,500-per-week, meaning Chelsea will have to meet their demands if they want to stand a chance of striking a deal.

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea have been monitoring Todibo's performances

Although Romano understands that Chelsea have been sending scouts to run the rule over Todibo, who has been described as having 'insane acceleration', he is aware that the west Londoners have stopped short of opening negotiations with Nice or his representatives.

The Italian journalist believes Pochettino will find it difficult to persuade the 24-year-old's current employers to sanction his exit this month, but that may open the door for the likes of Manchester United as further suitors could attempt to reach an agreement at the end of the season.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"From what I'm told, Chelsea have been involved in some scouting activity, but they didn't start any negotiations with the player's camp or Nice. "They know that the player is probably not for sale in the January transfer window. Nice would only sell Todibo for a very important amount of money, not €35million or €40million, as reported in the media. "I think it is going to be very complicated to sign Todibo in January. He could be a target for many clubs, including Manchester United, in the summer transfer window."

Broja linked with Stamford Bridge exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a move for Armando Broja, according to The Guardian, and his Stamford Bridge future is likely to hinge on whether Chelsea succeed in landing a new striker ahead of the February 1 deadline.

The report suggests that the Albania international - who has been limited to just six Premier League starts this season - will fall further down the pecking order if there is a winter arrival, and it has led to Wolves boss Gary O'Neil looking to negotiate a loan deal which would include an option to make the switch permanent.

But a move to Molineux is not a foregone conclusion if Pochettino opts to sanction Broja's exit as reputable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United have scouted him extensively ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, having also submitted a bid worth more than £30million in July 2022, but they were unable to get the big-money deal over the line despite coming close to agreeing personal terms.

Broja still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, leaving Chelsea in a strong negotiating position if one of his suitors up the ante in their pursuit, and Pochettino could face a key call in the coming weeks.