Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is in serious danger of missing out on signing Marc Guehi ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3 as the Crystal Palace star is unlikely to push for a mid-season switch to Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues spent big during the summer, with Pedro Neto being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £54million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the spending spree paid off as the west Londoners have found themselves in the thick of a battle for Champions League qualification.

Maresca has already recalled Aaron Anselmino from a loan spell with River Plate since the turn of the year, but the Italian tactician remains determined to bolster his squad with reinforcements as he aims to close the 10-point gap on Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

Guehi Not Poised to Agitate for Blues Return

Central defender conflicted due to emotional ties to Crystal Palace

Chelsea are facing a fresh stumbling block in their pursuit of Guehi as he is not on course to agitate for a big-money move during the remainder of the transfer window, according to GMS sources, despite being confident that he is ready to take on a new challenge away from Crystal Palace.

Although the Blues have been keeping tabs on the central defender, who was the subject of a succession of rejected bids worth up to £65million from Newcastle United in August, his current employers are desperate to keep him on board due to fears of his potential exit derailing their season.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are seriously considering making a move for Guehi but, in a significant twist, they are facing an uphill battle to turn his head to the extent that he is prepared to push to join because he is currently torn over leaving Crystal Palace midway through the campaign due to his emotional ties to the south Londoners.

The Eagles are planning to hold onto the England international until the summer despite him entering the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, further complicating matters for Maresca as he goes in search of bringing in fresh competition at the heart of the Blues' backline.

It is not in Guehi's nature to kick up a fuss after also acting professionally during Newcastle's attempted raid, GMS sources have learned, and Chelsea are aware that they will have to put a hefty fee on the table as well as offer lucrative personal terms in order to have a chance of getting the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi made three clearances and two tackles during Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month

Guehi Aware Opportunity May Not Resurface

England international waiting to make final decision on future

GMS sources have been told that Guehi has stopped short of making a final decision over his long-term future as he is being forced to come to terms with the fact that the opportunity to return to Chelsea may not resurface if he snubs the west Londoners this month as Maresca has pinpointed alternative targets.

The 24-year-old sealed a £18million switch from Stamford Bridge to Crystal Palace in July 2021 and, having spent his youth career with the Blues, has gone on to make himself a regular starter in the Premier League and played a pivotal role in England reaching the Euro 2024 final.

The decision to potentially move back to Chelsea has been deemed straight-forward on a professional level, GMS sources understand, but Guehi has built strong bonds at Selhurst Park and is conflicted due to having a significant sense of loyalty and responsibility in his current surroundings.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Blues will have to make a bid in the region of £55million to tempt Crystal Palace into cashing in, with them being able to sign the former Swansea City loanee at a reduced rate compared to other admirers thanks to a sell-on clause, while recalling Trevoh Chalobah from the Eagles is also being contemplated.

