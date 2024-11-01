Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is in serious danger of facing a significant hurdle if he aims to lure Patrick Dorgu to Stamford Bridge as the Lecce star is on course to remain in Serie A even if he leaves his current surroundings at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Pedro Neto being their most expensive acquisition of the transfer window thanks to completing a £54million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but preparations are being made for further opportunities to strengthen the squad in the coming months.

Although Chelsea's hopes of winning the Carabao Cup ended earlier this week as they suffered a defeat to Newcastle United, Maresca has led his side to nine victories from his first 15 matches at the helm and is looking to build on a positive start to his reign by securing eye-catching results and signings.

Blues Set for Complications in Dorgu Pursuit

Versatile 20-year-old not expected to walk away from Italy

Chelsea are among the Premier League sides to have been keeping tabs on Dorgu's situation at Lecce, according to GMS sources, but the west Londoners and their domestic rivals have suffered a blow as there are growing expectations that he will join one of his current employers' Serie A counterparts if he moves onto pastures new.

The Blues have been showing interest in the 20-year-old for a number of months, which has led to him being valued at £34million, and Maresca has been contemplating whether to raid his homeland of Italy as he looks to get his hands on another up-and-coming talent who fits into the capital club's transfer policy.

But GMS sources have been informed that Napoli also have an eye on Dorgu and, if a move away from Lecce becomes a possibility, he is poised to remain in Serie A instead of heading to Chelsea for a fresh challenge as a host of Italian suitors will be keen to hold discussions over a switch from Lecce.

How Patrick Dorgu's statistical averages per Serie A appearance compares to his Lecce teammates this season Average output Team ranking Shots 2.1 2nd Tackles 1.9 2nd Aerial challenges won 1.4 4th Clearances 1.4 6th Interceptions 1.2 3rd Key passes 0.8 8th Statistics correct as of 01/11/2024

The three-cap Denmark international has shown his versatility during the early stages of the campaign, thanks to appearing in both full-back positions and in a more advanced role on each flank over the course of his 11 appearances, while he has also shown that he can be a threat in the final third of the pitch by finding the back of the net twice.

Chelsea have been linked with upping the ante in their pursuit of Dorgu ahead of potentially attempting to beat Napoli and other Serie A admirers to a deal during the summer transfer window, GMS sources have learned, but there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will seek an exit from Lecce as he mulls over the best option for his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu has an average pass accuracy ratio of 76 per cent in Serie A this season

Maresca Could Have to Battle Rivals for Dorgu

Liverpool among additional Premier League outfits linked with move

Chelsea's competition for Dorgu's signature may not only come from Serie A, despite it being increasingly likely that he will remain in Italy, as GMS sources have been told that Premier League title-chasers Liverpool have also been monitoring his situation and Tottenham Hotspur have had scouts in attendance as they consider testing Lecce's resolve.

The Giallorossi are in a strong negotiating position as the winger's contract - which allows him to pocket slightly more than £10,000-per-week - is not due to expire until the summer of 2029, but that has not stopped interested parties in their tracks as they devise recruitment plans for the upcoming months.

Although there has been speculation over whether Manchester City and Arsenal are considering a move for Dorgu, who has been compared to the Gunners' Bukayo Saka, GMS sources understand that admiring glances from the Premier League high-flyers are unconfirmed.

Related Exclusive: Kalidou Koulibaly Says £32m Chelsea Star Can Win Ballon d'Or Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or

Despite GMS sources recently revealing that Neto has been giving Maresca a selection headache since his arrival from Wolves, Chelsea remain in the market for exciting prospects who have the ability to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, resulting in raiding Lecce being a possibility.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Sofascore