Chelsea are the 'favourites' to land Victor Osimhen as co-owner Todd Boehly's financial backing means the Stamford Bridge outfit can meet the asking price set by Napoli, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the Blues' new head coach, having signed a two-year contract, and he will be given the opportunity to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are lining up an ambitious move for Osimhen as Pochettino is keen to make the striker one of his first signings.

The report suggests the Napoli talisman has been on the west Londoners' radar for a prolonged period, but they are facing competition from Manchester United and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

It is understood that interested parties will have to part with upwards of £100million in order to prise Osimhen away from the newly-crowned Serie A champions.

Respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Nigeria international has been identified as Chelsea's number one target as they look to bolster their attack.

Luciano Spalletti, who is leaving the Napoli hot-seat and taking a one-year sabbatical, has refused to rule out the possibility of Osimhen moving onto pastures new.

What has Alex Crook said about Osimhen?

Crook understands that Chelsea are in pole position to sign Osimhen despite Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic, who the capital club have been targeting, commanding a smaller fee.

The talkSPORT reporter feels the Blues are more likely to reach an agreement with Napoli than Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen to keep Harry Kane.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Vlahovic would be cheaper than the other two, but Chelsea are the favourites for Osimhen because of the price.

"I think Daniel Levy is still reluctant to sell Kane to a Premier League rival and Manchester United want to get their business done as early as possible because they don't want to get drawn into a Frenkie de Jong-style pursuit where they don't end up getting him."

Would Osimhen improve Chelsea?

Osimhen has enjoyed a season to remember, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 30 times and registered a further five assists in 38 outings.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old was instrumental in Napoli being crowned the Serie A champions, with him being the top goalscorer in the competition.

Sofascore data highlights that Osimhen has got his name on the scoresheet, on average, every 100 minutes in Italy's top flight.

Replicating that form would be huge for Chelsea as they only scored 38 goals throughout the entire Premier League campaign, which is a worse figure than relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United.

Osimhen, who has been on target on 96 occasions during the early stages of his club career, would make the Blues a greater threat.