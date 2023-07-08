Chelsea are expected to 'finalise' Moises Caicedo's move to Stamford Bridge after Arsenal have cooled their interest in the Brighton & Hove Albion star, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

With no European football to look forward to in the upcoming campaign, new Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on strengthening the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to The Guardian, Chelsea intend to hold firm during negotiations over Caicedo and they are hoping to strike a deal for £80million.

The report suggests Brighton are demanding a minimum of £100million for the Ecuador international, who has emerged as Pochettino's top target as he looks to improve his options in the heart of the Blues' midfield.

It is understood that the Seagulls have set the hefty price tag as they feel Caicedo is of comparable value to Declan Rice, who is on the verge of sealing a £105million switch from West Ham United to Arsenal.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have been involved in internal discussions over the 21-year-old ahead of potentially luring him to Stamford Bridge.

The capital club attempted to acquire Caicedo during the winter transfer window earlier this year, but their £55million proposal was snubbed by Brighton and he went on to pen a new long-term contract at the Amex Stadium.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Caicedo?

Taylor is confident that Chelsea will eventually reach an agreement with Brighton and land Caicedo as they look to bolster their squad.

The respected journalist feels Arsenal being prepared to splash the cash on Rice has left the door open for the Blues to pounce.

When asked whether he expects the west Londoners to win the race for the South American's signature, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Absolutely. I do very much see the Caicedo deal as one that will be finalised by Chelsea.

"I think it's clear now that Arsenal have taken a backseat in that race for Caicedo because, as many have pointed out, it's pretty much impossible to finance Caicedo and Declan Rice in the same transfer window, as much as Arsenal wanted to sign the player."

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are not only concentrating on incomings as, according to 90min, Christian Pulisic is nearing a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

The report suggests the United States international is prioritising a switch to the San Siro, following an increase in their initial proposal, after also being the subject of a bid from Lyon.

AC Milan's second offer is worth £18.9million, which still falls short of Lyon's £21.5million opening gambit, and Chelsea are keen to sanction Pulisic's departure.

While the winger may have already made his final appearance for the Blues, Pochettino is determined to hold onto Levi Colwill after he has gained interest from Liverpool.

Brighton & Hove Albion have already tested Chelsea's resolve by launching a £30million bid for the west Londoners' academy graduate, but the offer was turned down.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided that he wants to secure a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge after returning from a season-long loan with Bayer Leverkusen.