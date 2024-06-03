Highlights Enzo Maresca has joined Chelsea with a long-term contract, and Champions League qualification will be expected right away.

The Italian has brought some of Leicester's backroom staff with him, as he hopes to change the tactical setup.

Possible exits for players like Gallagher, Broja, and Chalobah could pave the way for new signings, with ball-playing goalkeepers & defenders to be targeted.

Enzo Maresca joins Chelsea on a five-year deal with a club option of an extra 12 months.

Maresca’s long-term contract is more aligned with Chelsea’s own patient project. Mauricio Pochettino agreed to a two-year contract last summer, but this quickly became a point of contention with the Argentine feeling its length was at odds with the club’s future-focused vision.

Maresca joins with six of his Leicester backroom staff, including his assistant and former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello will also move with Maresca to Chelsea, who have paid Leicester a compensation package close to £10m.

Chelsea's Expectations and Ambitions

Champions League qualification vital

Maresca was the unanimous choice in a process led by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart. The 44-year-old has been hired because he’s a young and progressive coach who is obsessed with possession. The fact he is also a Pep Guardiola scholar is a bonus.

Chelsea’s owners have looked at the path of Mikel Arteta in building Arsenal’s project having left Manchester City in 2019, and they want to replicate this. They have even watched the ‘All of Nothing’ documentary and are aware Arsenal’s culture on on-field identity didn’t just happen overnight.

The Arsenal boss won the FA Cup in his first season, though, and despite his five-year contract, Maresca will be under pressure to qualify for the Champions League in his first season.

Chelsea are also placing high priority in performing well at the inaugural expanded Club World Cup next summer. They will receive around £40m for playing in the tournament, but that number trebles if they win it.

Tactical Set-Up

4-3-3 formation likely to be employed

Maresca has been hired because he is deemed a strategic and stylistic fit. However, he won’t have any enhanced power over recruitment compared to Pochettino.

The ex-Leicester boss will naturally be a leading voice, but he understands from the outset that Chelsea’s head coach must adapt to the model, not the other way around.

Maresca will likely switch from Pochettino’s 4-2-3-1 to his favoured 4-3-3 formation, and this is a significant tactical tweak that will alter the recruitment strategy showing selecting signings are a collaborative process.

Recruitment Plan

Ball-playing goalkeepers & defenders

Within this system, the goalkeeper is vital. Leicester’s Mads Hermansen spent a lot of time outside his box, acting like a ball-playing centre-back.

Chelsea may thus look for a new type of profile between the sticks. Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen is one target to keep an eye on and is firmly on Newcastle’s radar as well. And Chelsea still retain an interest in Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Any new goalkeeper will call into question the future of Robert Sanchez and even leave Djordje Petrovic seeking clarity. Chelsea don’t want to sell the latter, but he’s now accustomed to being a number one and that could change next season.

Maresca also likes fast, ball-playing centre-backs, so the imminent arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer will be a welcome boost. Maresca and Adarabioyo fleetingly crossed paths for a few months at Manchester City in 2020.

If all goes to plan this week, Chelsea will have beaten off competition from Newcastle and Manchester United to sign Adarabioyo. The recruitment team believe he’s the perfect profile to complement the squad. And Adarabioyo’s 6ft 5in height is something new set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva will be glad to work with.

Aside from groin surgery early last season, Adarabioyo has had a relatively clean bill of health. Since 2018/19, he has averaged 30 league games per season. Chelsea view this as important given they could be in for a 65+-game season in 2024/25.

It’s not true, to my understanding, that Chelsea significantly topped Newcastle’s proposal. Both clubs offered in excess of £100k-per-week, and the base-wage terms were pretty much the same. Chelsea simply offered a longer-term contract and there will be bigger earning power if Champions League football is attained due to Chelsea’s incentive-driven wage structure.

Possible Transfer Exits

Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku

Adarabioyo arriving on a free is economical allowing Chelsea to put budget elsewhere. The aim is to also add a striker, creative-minded player and a young left-back, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez one name scouted for the latter position. And another centre-back could even arrive, especially if Trevoh Chalobah leaves.

Conor Gallagher could still depart. Spurs, Aston Villa and Newcastle are three clubs to watch. Chelsea expect £50m+. But the real priority sales are Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea ideally wants a collective total of £100m for those three.

Maatsen has a £35m release clause and Dortmund view signing him as a high priority – more so than Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, although they would love both if feasible. Their opening offer is expected to be close to £25m.

Lukaku has a £38m clause, which is too expensive for Roma. Napoli could be one to watch since their new sporting director Giovanni Manna, and incoming manager Antonio Conte, both appreciate the Belgian striker. There is also interest from Saudi and Turkey.

There is no chance of Lukaku being used as part of a Victor Osimhen swap deal. This hasn’t been discussed between clubs at any point.

Napoli’s position on Osimhen is that his £100m+ release clause must be paid, and Chelsea have no plans to trigger it. They are instead seriously in the conversation for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – along with Arsenal and Manchester United – and are also considering Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Broja’s price has dropped due to lack of game time and goals. Fulham won’t return following the Albanian’s frustrating loan spell at Craven Cottage which cost the club £4m. But Wolves, Everton, Crystal Palace, Monaco, Stuttgart and Al-Shabab are all clubs to watch. Broja is open to a Saudi switch should a concrete proposal materialise. Most suitors aren’t looking at offering more than £20m for him.

Olise and Summerville options

Chelsea Calm Over PSR Concerns

My understanding on Chelsea’s overall finances is that the club remains calm about PSR breaches for 2023/24, which actually makes this summer’s 30 June deadline less significant.

UEFA’s Financial Fair Play accounting deadline is 31 December, so Chelsea will feel they have the whole summer to bring in funds to both balance the books, and put revenue onto the 2024/25 calendar year, plus create a budget to complete the last flurry of signings in a four-window plan – which can be viewed as the end of phase one of their recruitment strategy.

Chelsea still can’t be ruled out of moving for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who they thought they had triggered a release clause for last summer. Instead, the deal fell through and Olise signed a new Palace contract with a complicated new clause in the region of £60-65m. Manchester United are firmly in the picture for Olise as well.

And Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville could be a cheaper option for around half Olise’s price. Chelsea are still deciding on the best approach, since they know Maresca values wingers over wide forwards, but they are also well-stocked in this area.

Maresca's First Week Plans

It's a big few weeks ahead for Chelsea as they also try to finalise a front-of-shirt sponsor, which will add welcome revenue as well. As exclusively revealed, Infinite Athlete will remain on the front-of-shirt during pre-season. And talks are ongoing as to what kind of on-kit branding they will retain next season. Front-of-shirt and sleeve sponsorship are both under discussion; and if the original deal is not changed, Infinite Athlete’s branding will simply migrate to the training-kit sleeves in 2024/25.

Maresca, who was announced officially on Monday, will now be hoping to settle quickly and form a bond with a squad high in talent and confidence, but ultimately disappointed to see Pochettino to depart.

Maresca is very hands on, clear in his instructions and is expected to make a concerted effort to build one-on-one connections as fast as possible. He’s the kind of manager that likes significant face time with his players at all levels of the club rather than only the senior squad.

On week one of his Chelsea tenure, Pochettino staged a staff barbeque to set the tone and try to build an inclusive culture. Maresca is a different kind of personality and I expect him to start by focusing on individual bonds rather than throwing any kind of big welcoming party.

Chelsea’s ownership are well aware the managerial changes to date have unsettled things on the field, but they also believe they still have a foundationally strong project.

Unlike other managers since Clearlake-Boehly took charge, Maresca is inheriting more data, a new set piece department and players who finished last season strongly – and other young talents with clear pathways to future success – plus a healthier squad than Pochettino had for much of last season.

As a result, Chelsea’s hierarchy are convinced Maresca will benefit from everything they and the Argentine built under often challenging circumstances and that this will be the start of a period of stability and, of course, success.