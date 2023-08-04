Highlights Chelsea are hoping to improve their Premier League performance next season by relying on the expertise of new coach Mauricio Pochettino and the absence of mid-week European football.

Despite a thin squad due to their aggressive summer transfer activity, Chelsea has made some impactful signings, including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea's interest in Marc Guehi is likely to cool as they have signed Axel Disasi, and Armando Broja is unlikely to leave the club unless Chelsea actively push him out. Michael Olise's injury has led to interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

To aid their progression under the Argentine, their cut-throat approach to business this summer has led them to be thin on the ground with the days until the start of the season numbered.

However, the club have still made some statement signings, most notably that of former RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku, who arrived for £52m, per BBC Sport.

His new forward partner at the club, Nicolas Jackson, cost the club for a cut-price of £32m, according to The Guardian, and has been tied down on a typical eight-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

With much more business on the club’s agenda before the window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT have updates from three journalists on two potential signings, while news is given on a forward’s future at the club.

Marc Guehi

Wesley Fofana’s long-term injury and Kalidou Koulibaly’s departure means the London outfit are baring thin in the centre-back department as Thiago Silva, Trevor Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill are his only senior centre-back options.

Just recently, reports were suggesting that Chelsea’s move for Guehi was ‘gathering pace’ while London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had taken a back seat, according to TEAMtalk.

The Evening Standard reported that Guehi's employers Crystal Palace were standing firm with their £50m valuation amid a flurry of interest.

Now, however, transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT as Chelsea have signed the France international, their interest in Guehi will most likely cool.

He said: “I think the Axel Disasi signing ends Marc Guehi’s chance of landing at Chelsea. I don’t think there was ever a massive chance of that happening anyway, but I’m certainly not expecting it at the moment.”

The Athletic have reported that Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco for Disasi in a deal worth £38m, while Colwill has prolonged his Stamford Bridge stay until 2029 with a fresh six-year deal.

The competition for places in the centre-back area is beginning to heat up and Disasi’s arrival will mean that a move in excess of £50m for Guehi is increasingly unlikely.

Armando Broja

At the back end of June, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Broja will ‘thrive under Mauricio Pochettino’ after a 29-game absence last season through a cruciate ligament rupture.

Having missed out on the club’s pre-season campaign in the United States, Blues fans have begun to speculate about his future at the club and whether new faces Nkunku and Jackson will keep him away from the starting XI.

Last summer, West Ham United lodged a £30m proposal for the Albanian, according to The Guardian, though Chelsea – who were short of decent options at the time – rejected it.

Italian reports have claimed that West Ham have reignited their interest in the forward as Gianluca Scamacca is eyeing a London Stadium exit after a substandard season under David Moyes.

Reputable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously told his millions of Twitter followers that, despite reports, Broja has not been part of a player swap discussions with Brighton & Hove Albion, despite Chelsea being overly keen to win the race for Moises Caicedo.

However, despite the clamour around a potential exit, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed that he cannot envisage Broja leaving the club this summer unless Chelsea proactively want to sell him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “On Armanda Broja, from what I understand – he wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place. Obviously, there isn’t much competition for places at Chelsea at the moment due to the lack of numbers really. So, I don’t envisage that being a move that happens unless Chelsea push him towards the door.”

Michael Olise

While Eagles head honcho Roy Hodgson is desperate to retain one of his prized assets past this summer window, two English stalwarts Chelsea and Manchester City have been credited with an interest by Fabrizio Romano.

Though the Premier League duo are currently waiting in the wings in order to seek clarity over his injury woes.

The young gem suffered a hamstring tear while representing France at last month’s Under-21s Euros, which has proven a massive blow for both player and club seeing as he is likely to miss the start of the coming campaign.

“We’ve known since the injury that it’s going to take a while for him to get fit again,” the veteran coach revealed (via The Evening Standard).

“It was a serious injury which required an operation. He’s well into his rehabilitation, but it’s going to take a bit longer for him to recover. At the moment, we’re just hoping that the rehabilitation will go well and that we get him back quickly as possible. But we certainly won’t be seeing him for a period of time.”

Despite this, French media outlet RMC Sport have claimed the Blues have tabled an initial £39m proposal, which is £4m higher than his release clause, according to Italian journalist Romano, who believes Olise has clause - worth £35m - imbedded into his contract.

To the Stamford Bridge faithful's delight, the reputable Ben Jacobs has reiterated Chelsea’s willingness to trigger a release clause or even pay over the price to ensure a deal is done, which is the possibility with Olise.

The journalist, however, has suggested there are mixed reports whether his contract still has a release clause in it or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “We know that Chelsea like to move when they think there’s a buyout clause or a release clause at market value. That was obviously the case with Nicolas Jackson as well. And they tend to take that as a yardstick if they think it’s fair, knowing that they have the legal right to trigger it, and then just try to pay a little bit more and get preferable payment terms.

“So, there is a little bit of confusion over whether they could capitalise on that or whether it has been removed before this transfer sort of bubbled and Chelsea made an approach. The belief was that the release clause no longer was in the contract. But I am aware that some are reporting different, so clarity is needed there.”

According to 90min, Chelsea are 'confident' of snaring a deal for the talented 21-year-old, despite interest from treble-winners City.

Last season, the Frenchman became the first Palace player in history to register more than 10 assists during a Premier League season and was paramount in the club’s drive away from the drop - so no wonder two of Europe's top sides are interested!