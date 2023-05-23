Chelsea are 'happy to have a prospective buyer' for Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the Stamford Bridge academy graduate nears a move to AC Milan, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Mauricio Pochettino set to be appointed as the Blues' new head coach, the Blues' squad will undergo a major revamp during the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to The Guardian, Loftus-Cheek is keen to complete a move to AC Milan after beginning a search for more regular game-time away from Chelsea.

The report suggests the Italian giants are in talks to sign the midfielder, with negotiations progressing well, after identifying him as a priority target.

It is understood that Loftus-Cheek is willing to take a pay cut after being encouraged by former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori to join him at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old has also attracted interest from AC Milan's Serie A rivals Lazio, along with Premier League sides ahead of the transfer window opening for business.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Loftus-Cheek could be allowed to leave Chelsea if his current employers' asking price is met.

What has Dean Jones said about Loftus-Cheek?

Jones understands that Chelsea believe they are in a promising position after AC Milan have come forward as admirers of Loftus-Cheek.

However, the journalist feels Hakim Ziyech's failed move to Paris Saint-Germain during the final hours of the winter window shows a move is not a foregone conclusion at this stage.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ultimately, Chelsea are just happy to have a prospective buyer for Loftus-Cheek. But we've seen how hard, in the past, it is to offload these fringe players. Look at Ziyech, when he almost went to Paris and it fell through.

"The complication with Chelsea is that a lot of these players are on peak wages and they aren't going to be matched elsewhere. Whenever it comes to offloading these players, Chelsea also have to factor in that the clubs are going to be hesitant to give them similar sorts of deals to the ones that they're on."

Should Chelsea sell Loftus-Cheek this summer?

Sofascore handed Loftus-Cheek a 7.0 match rating as Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, having won six ground duels, successfully completed two dribbles and made a key pass.

That emphasises the former Crystal Palace loanee has not allowed speculation over his future to have an impact on his performances but, after making 31 appearances this season, the upcoming transfer window would be the right time for a fresh challenge.

There is no doubt that Loftus-Cheek has been an impressive servant, getting his name on the scoresheet 13 times and registering an additional 18 assists in 153 appearances along the way.

But the England international is set to enter the final 12 months of his £150,000-per-week contract, so Chelsea should cash-in.