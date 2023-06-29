Chelsea have held 'internal talks' over tempting Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge as it appears his days at Brighton & Hove Albion could be numbered, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

After being appointed as the Blues' new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on strengthening the squad he inherited.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to enter negotiations with Brighton after pinpointing Caicedo as a key target.

The respected Italian journalist suggests the Blues have already reached an agreement with the central midfielder over personal terms, but attempting to get the deal rubber-stamped could require patience.

It is understood that Brighton have slapped a £100million price tag on Caicedo as they look to retain his services despite boss Roberto De Zerbi previously claiming he has already made his final appearance in a Seagulls shirt.

But Chelsea are not the Ecuador international's only suitors as Manchester United are expected to make a formal approach after initial contact was initiated this week.

Although it has been reported that Brighton have not had any offers for Caicedo since the summer transfer window opened, that could be about to change as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea may table a bid in July.

What has Michael Bridge said about Caicedo?

Bridge understands that Chelsea are keen on Caicedo and is aware that internal discussions have been held ahead of a potential big-money switch.

The Sky Sports reporter believes a move away from Brighton could be on the cards after recent remarks made by Seagulls chief De Zerbi.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea remain interested. There hasn't been a bid yet, but internal talks have gone on.

"Of course, they were interested in January, as were Arsenal. Arsenal had two bids rejected and then he signed a new contract.

"That's obviously Brighton protecting one of their biggest assets. But, of course, when you've got Roberto De Zerbi saying he's probably played his last game, you do imagine that he will leave at some point."

Should Chelsea meet Caicedo's price tag?

Brighton are in a strong negotiating position as Caicedo's contract, which is worth £60,000-per-week according to Capology, still has four years to run.

It means the south coast club have no reason to lower their demands for the South American, who only cost £4.5million when he joined from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Meeting Caicedo's price tag would result in him becoming the second most expensive acquisition in Chelsea's entire history, with fellow central midfielder Enzo Fernandez being the only signing to require more cash.

Considering the 21-year-old has only made 45 Premier League appearances, that would be a major risk from the west Londoners' point of view.

Although they may struggle to lower Brighton's financial expectations, Chelsea should do all they can to reach a compromise over Caicedo.