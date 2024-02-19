Highlights Key decision-makers at Chelsea are keen to cash in on Raheem Sterling when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The England international is causing friction as other members of the hierarchy feel his experience and attacking qualities could be valuable further down the line.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Sterling's future will depend on who comes out on top in internal discussions.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling could find himself at the centre of a hierarchical 'power battle' as a number of key figures behind the scenes want to sanction his exit in the summer, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it has led to a divide emerging at Stamford Bridge.

The England international grabbed his first Premier League goal since November when he came back to haunt former employers Manchester City and ensured that Mauricio Pochettino's Blues would not return to west London empty-handed after breaking the deadlock in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Sterling became the first signing since Todd Boehly completed a takeover of Chelsea, rubber-stamping a £47.5million switch from the Sky Blues in July 2022, but he has struggled to live up to expectations after moving into new surroundings following a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling given pep-talk by Boehly in bid to rediscover best form

Sterling's underwhelming performances in a Chelsea shirt led to co-owner Boehly telling him to up his game after a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion 10 months ago, according to the Telegraph, with the American businessman insisting he is world-class and could be delivering more in terms of his displays and leadership.

The report suggests that the 29-year-old felt the part-owner of the Major League Baseball franchise Los Angeles Dodgers was entitled to his opinion, having handed him a £325,000-per-week contract upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge, but his wastefulness in the final third of the pitch has led to supporters jeering him during the current campaign.

Cole Palmer followed in Sterling's footsteps when he joined Chelsea in a £40million move from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and the September recruit's form has been emphasising his fellow winger's lack of cutting edge this season.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Cole Palmer in the Premier League this season Raheem Sterling Cole Palmer Goals 0.31 0.57 Expected goals 0.28 0.48 Shots 2.08 2.46 Shots on target 0.78 0.91 Assists 0.16 0.34 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/2/2024

Sterling is the highest-earner on Chelsea's books by a significant margin, thanks to pocketing £75,000 more than captain Reece James every seven days, and it has led to pressure being on his shoulders as Pochettino's charges look to break into the European qualification spots.

Respected reporter Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the former Liverpool talisman was low on confidence during the early stages of the campaign, which coincided with the Blues falling adrift in the race for the Premier League's top four, while he needed to take more accountability in a youthful squad.

It is understood that Sterling went against Pochettino's wishes by deciding not to celebrate after getting his name on the scoresheet against Manchester City last weekend, with him wanting to remain respectful to the supporters of a club where he enjoyed a hugely fruitful spell.

Dean Jones - Sterling could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season

Jones believes that Sterling could embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as some members of the Chelsea hierarchy are confident that the upcoming summer transfer window is the ideal opportunity to cash in and move in another direction despite others being keen to persist with him.

The reputable journalist understands that the four-time Premier League champion is causing friction behind the scenes due to there being contrasting opinions over whether to make him available to suitors in the coming months, and his future will depend on who comes out on top in internal discussions.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There are some at the club who feel that his experience and his qualities are definitely worth sticking with and persisting with. "But there are others who would be quite happy for Sterling to be moved on at this stage. This is just where we are with Chelsea right now, for various reasons. "There are splits within the hierarchy over how happy they are and the direction they want Chelsea to go in. I think it's that situation that raises doubts about whether Raheem Sterling does actually end up staying beyond the summer. It could be a bit of a power battle to see who gets their way."

Chelsea prepared to trigger Osimhen's release clause

Chelsea are willing to trigger Victor Osimhen's £111million release clause in the summer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, as he has been identified as Pochettino's top target and they want to beat reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

The reliable reporter suggests that the Blues are willing to spend big in the coming months, having also made Moises Caicedo the most expensive acquisition in British history when he completed a £115million switch from Brighton in August, and they are preparing to negotiate the payment structure with Napoli.

But Chelsea are facing competition from one of their London rivals as Arsenal will consider battling it out to land Osimhen when the transfer window reopens due to boss Mikel Arteta being desperate to improve his attacking options despite mounting a title challenge, while the Gunners have also held discussions with his representatives.

Premier League admirers have been handed a boost in their pursuit because respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that PSG are not confident of winning the race for the striker's signature due to there being a belief that he is keen to head to the English top flight instead of Ligue 1.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Osimhen will walk away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at the end of the season, handing Pochettino a significant boost, but it is understood that the Serie A outfit could hold out for his release clause to be activated.