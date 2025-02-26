Chelsea are already making plans for the summer transfer window and are poised to hold face-to-face discussions with the representatives of River Plate star Ian Subiabre within the next 24 hours ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed on the new episode of our Market Madness podcast.

The Blues continued their drive to secure the world's best up-and-coming talent by sealing the £12million acquisition of teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne as the winter deadline loomed earlier this month, and head coach Enzo Maresca is refusing to rest on his laurels as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

Blues Advance in Pursuit of Teenage Subiabre

West Londoners preparing to enter discussions over deal for winger

Subiabre has worked his way onto Chelsea's radar as a target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, and his agent has flown to London ahead of a meeting centred around the Premier League giants' hierarchy learning more about a potential deal within the next 24 hours.

The 18-year-old wide forward - who would provide the likes of Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto with competition if he makes the switch to Stamford Bridge - has only made four senior appearances for Argentine heavyweights River Plate, but his potential has resulted in the Blues wanting to pounce.

GMS sources have been informed that the conversations are being driven by Subiabre's representatives and Chelsea have shown a willingness to open formative talks after being given a recommendation by South American scout Alysson Marins, who has been following his development, but it could take in the region of £20million to get the deal over the line.

The eight-cap Argentina under-20 international has broken into his current employers' senior squad after earning his stripes in their second-string side, finding the back of the net seven times and registering a further eight assists over the course of 30 outings, and Maresca is showing interest in offering a route to west London.

