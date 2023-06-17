Chelsea are set to enter 'conversations' with Inter Milan as the Italian giants are looking to tempt Kalidou Koulibaly away from Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After being appointed as the Blues' head coach last month, Mauricio Pochettino will be overseeing incomings and outgoings throughout the summer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Kalidou Koulibaly

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are unwilling to allow Koulibaly to secure a loan move away as they want to get him off their books.

The report suggests Inter were pushing to sign the Senegal international on a temporary basis, along with teammate Romelu Lukaku, but the Blues indicated they are looking to recoup some of the cash they spent on the duo.

However, a move to the San Siro cannot be ruled out as it has emerged that Koulibaly is open to taking a pay cut in order to make a switch to Inter possible.

The central defender is currently on a contract worth £300,000-per-week, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, in west London.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will offload Koulibaly if a suitable offer is lodged.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Koulibaly?

Romano understands that Inter are determined to sign Koulibaly after earmarking him as a key component of their plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

The respected Italian reporter is aware that the Serie A side are preparing to hold talks with Chelsea as they look to strike an agreement.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Inter want Koulibaly and consider him the perfect centre-back for their idea next season. They will try to explore this possibility in conversations with Chelsea."

Should Chelsea sell Koulibaly this summer?

Chelsea forked out £33million when they signed Koulibaly from Napoli last summer, according to Sky Sports, but his first season in west London did not go to plan.

Although he made 32 appearances, he was sent off during a thumping defeat to eventually-relegated Leeds United and the Blues went on to miss out on European qualification after a campaign to forget.

WhoScored handed Koulibaly an average match rating of 6.83 for his Premier League performances, which was bettered by fellow central defenders Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile.

Although the 31-year-old excelled at Napoli, where he was handed 317 outings, it would make business sense to attempt to cash in.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has claimed that Chelsea will have to sell players to balance the books and keep within financial fair play regulations, so offloading Koulibaly should be considered.