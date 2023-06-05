Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino could be hit with a severe blow as there is a 'high probability' that Mason Mount will leave Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino was appointed as the Blues' new boss last week, with him officially set to take over on July 1, but a key man is edging towards the exit door.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to The Guardian, Mount looks certain to leave Chelsea after Manchester United have opened talks over a big-money move.

The report suggests the Red Devils are hoping to sign the England international for as little as £50million, despite the Blues seeking upwards of £70million, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keen to strike a deal.

It is understood that Mount is set to pocket £200,000-per-week if Manchester United can negotiate a fee with Chelsea as he has already agreed personal terms.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino and Blues co-owner Todd Boehly could look to open 'last-ditch talks' with the creative midfielder as they aim to tie him down to fresh terms.

Mount is set to enter the final 12 months of his £80,000 per-week contract in west London, which has resulted in widespread interest from clubs eyeing a cut-price deal.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs understands that Pochettino is eager to have Mount as an option when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway, but there is a serious possibility of the Chelsea academy graduate moving onto pastures new.

The journalist believes suitors could make their move before the west Londoners are in a position to put a fresh formal offer of a new contract on the table.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mount. That's no secret, but there is a high probability he will leave, and Chelsea know that.

"They are hoping for a post-season twist where they're able to persuade the player to stay. But they're going to have to move fast because there's a very real possibility that before Chelsea get in a position where they're able to put something formal down, other clubs will move."

Would Mount's exit come as a big blow for Chelsea?

Mount has been a serious threat in the final third of the pitch since breaking through the Chelsea ranks, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has scored 33 goals and registered a further 37 assists in 195 appearances.

The 24-year-old has also won an abundance of silverware during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League and Club World Cup.

But Mount found it difficult to make a telling impact during the 2022/23 season and, according to Sofascore, only averaged a Premier League goal every 552 minutes.

With that in mind, recouping a significant fee for the Portsmouth-born star - who found the back of the net 25 times during loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County - may not be bad business.

That is certainly the case if Mount, who made 35 appearances last term, is unwilling to commit his long-term future to Chelsea.