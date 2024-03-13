Highlights Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has admitted that he had intended to spend the 2023/24 season at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and has a £35m release clause in his contract.

Maatsen aims to maintain his impressive form in the Bundesliga, heading into the 2024 summer transfer window.

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, has admitted that he had planned to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023/24 season in an interview with The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg.

The Blues have struggled to maintain any form of consistent form under the stewardship of Mauricio Pochettino this term and are set to miss out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season.

Maatsen played a bit-part role at Chelsea until the 2024 winter transfer window, when he made the move to Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season. The defender has established himself as a first-team regular as questions over his future circulate.

The youngster had intended to remain at Stamford Bridge

Speaking in an interview in Steinberg's piece for The Guardian, Maatsen reveals that he felt he had trust at Chelsea, but admits it was difficult to get into the side given the pressure Mauricio Pochettino was under.

“I had trust at Chelsea but with the pressure they are under it is sometimes difficult for a manager to let everyone play – especially young talents with potential. He has to make decisions for the team. You have to deal with it as a young player. Sometimes it’s not fair, but maybe it’s the best decision for the club and other teammates. I appreciate that. But I want to play football.”

Following a lack of opportunities, Maatsen pursued a loan move to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, hoping to get regular game time under his belt. The 22-year-old, whose contract has a £35m release clause, refused to accept wasting away on the sidelines, but had been keen to establish himself as a starter at Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With an overall WhoScored rating of 7.32, Maatsen is Borussia Dortmund's highest-performing player in the Bundesliga across the 2023/24 season.

Maatsen was one of the stars of a Burnley side that cruised to the Championship title last season and was looking to transfer his form into the Premier League. However, minutes at Stamford Bridge were scarce, with Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella ahead of him in the pecking order.

“My plan was to stay at Chelsea. I’d done my loan spells. I thought I was ready to compete for the big clubs. But sometimes football works like this. I didn’t get a lot of opportunities. It’s not the end of the world, but you have to be ready. You always have to believe, because football can go quickly.”

Ian Maatsen - stats vs European full-backs (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Passes attempted 72.22 93 Progressive passes 5.15 86 Progressive carries 3.32 91 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.33 88 Tackles 2.24 70 Interceptions 1.33 87 Blocks 1.41 76 Clearances 2.74 79

Maatsen's impressive spell at Dortmund

The talent is making a name for himself in Germany

Maatsen, who was reportedly highly-rated at West Ham ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window, is enjoying an exceptional loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Netherlands U21 international has played in 97% of available Bundesliga minutes since his arrival in January, scoring one goal and registering two assists in nine top-flight appearances.

The Dutchman's form could encourage Dortmund to splash out on his release clause to secure his long-term future at Signal Iduna Park. Maatsen's primary focus will be maintaining his high-level of performance heading into the summer, where his future is sure to be decided.

All stats according to FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 13-03-24.