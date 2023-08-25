Chelsea are 'in talks' over allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave Stamford Bridge for Roma after a major U-turn in their stance, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino still has time to freshen up his squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Chelsea transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are in discussions for Lukaku to join Roma on loan for the remainder of the season after he has decided he has no interest in sealing a switch to Juventus.

The report suggests the striker, who has scored 15 goals over the course of two spells in west London, is expected to link up with former Blues chief Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico even though the deal is unlikely to include an obligation to make the move permanent.

It is understood that Lukaku is currently training with Chelsea's under-21 squad at Cobham after being frozen out and making his intentions to embark on a fresh challenge clear.

The 30-year-old's change of stance over heading to Juventus comes after the Serie A giants have been willing to pay £35million for his services, although they can only head to the negotiating table if they bank £50million by selling Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea have been preparing to push Lukaku to accept an offer from the big-spending Saudi Pro League if a deal with a European suitor cannot be struck, with Al-Hilal being among his admirers.

Although the Belgium international's £350,000-per-week contract still has three years to run, his days at Stamford Bridge appear to be numbered.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lukaku?

Jacobs understands that Chelsea have made a U-turn as they are now open to sending Lukaku out on loan if the deal includes an option or obligation to buy.

The respected journalist is aware that the capital club are holding discussions with Roma as backlash from Juventus supporters has ended the former Manchester United marksman's interest in heading to the Allianz Stadium.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Chelsea still have no intention to integrate Lukaku back into the first-team squad. They have always felt the player doesn't want this either.

"However, with a permanent move proving hard to facilitate, despite being Chelsea's preference, they will now consider a loan, with an option or ideally obligation.

"Roma are in talks over a season-long loan and it's understood the Belgian striker would like the switch over Juventus, which is in part due to backlash from Juve fans. It may prove a quicker deal for Chelsea as well because Juventus really want Dusan Vlahovic to leave before moving."

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea sanctioned a loan departure earlier on Friday as Andrey Santos linked up with Nottingham Forest and, according to the Evening Standard, he has set his sights on making a quickfire debut against Manchester United.

The report suggests the 19-year-old, who completed an £18million switch from Vasco da Gama in January, opted to gain first-team experience away from Stamford Bridge after missing out on a place in the forefront of Pochettino’s plans.

Santos had to wait until last month for his work permit to be approved, meaning he had been unable to make his Chelsea debut.

Reputable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian had gained interest from Portuguese clubs, but Pochettino was tempted to keep him on board.

Although Santos impressed during Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States, heading to Forest will boost his chances of securing regular game time in the Premier League.