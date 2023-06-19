Chelsea are 'informed on the situation' after looking to lure Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed last month, is aiming to bolster the squad he has inherited ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

Chelsea transfer news - Nicolas Jackson

According to The Athletic, Jackson has already shown he is keen to complete a move to Chelsea by agreeing personal terms ahead of a potential switch.

The report suggests the west Londoners are intending to hold negotiations with Villarreal, where the Senegal international has a release clause worth just shy of £30million written into his contract.

It is understood that Chelsea's pursuit has intensified after holding discussions with Jackson's representatives, which has resulted in them looking to step up their attempts to sign him this week, while Everton and Aston Villa have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Although Villarreal are reluctant to selling the striker, the Blues are willing to activate his release clause, leaving the La Liga side helpless.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jackson's arrival could result in Chelsea looking to offload Armando Broja.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jackson?

Jacobs understands that Jackson is on a shortlist of transfer targets put together by Pochettino and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, while it could be an easy deal to strike thanks to his release clause.

However, the respected journalist is aware that the 21-year-old is not the only frontman the Blues are targeting during the summer window.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There is truth in that one. He is one of the names on the list, and they are informed on the situation.

"There's a release clause as part of the deal, so it's something that any club could move on at relative market value.

"He's in good form, but I would refer to the player as one of many on Chelsea's list, rather than necessarily the name they're going to go for."

Would Jackson be a good signing for Chelsea?

Sofascore data highlights that Jackson averaged a La Liga goal every 134 minutes last season, so there is no doubt that he would make Chelsea a more dangerous force in the final third of the pitch.

He got his name on the scoresheet 13 times in all competitions, while he also chipped in with a further five assists.

Kai Havertz has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with talks continuing over a potential switch to Arsenal, and it could be argued that Jackson would be an upgrade.

That is because FBref statistics show the Villarreal man averaged more goals, assists and shots on target per 90 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign.

Jackson, who made his Senegal debut at the World Cup last year, would be a shrewd signing at less than £30million.