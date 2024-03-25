Highlights Chelsea scouts have been watching Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian since October 2023, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old currently has a release clause set at €60m [just over £51m].

Co-owner Todd Boehly has been investing in building a team for the future at Stamford Bridge, having already spent over £1bn on transfer fees since 2022.

Chelsea scouts have been in attendance to watch Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian ahead of a potential move to bring him to Stamford Bridge, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has been interested in acquiring the globe's highest potential talent as he looks to help build a side for the future in west London.

Current head coach Mauricio Pochettino has struggled under the weight of working under so many inexperienced players and hopes to be backed with more experience during the 2024 summer transfer window. Estevao is looking to break through into Palmerias' senior side as he looks to showcase his talent to the world.

Chelsea scouting Estevao ahead of potential move

The winger has a release clause worth around £51m

Speaking in his daily CaughtOffisde column, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been scouting Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian. The transfer expert hints that scouts from across Europe will be travelling to observe the talented 16-year-old.

Romano has revealed that Estevao has a release clause worth €60m [just over £51m] in his contract with the South American giants and that scouts from the Blues have been in attendance at his games since October 2023. Speaking about a potential move for the teenager, Romano said:

"Remember the name Estevao Willian, playing at Palmeiras and on the list of big clubs around Europe for a long time. His release clause is around €60m - this is the value of the clause, but I can guarantee once again that scouts from all over Europe, including Chelsea for a long time now, are travelling to scout this boy. "Chelsea scouts have been in attendance since all the way back in October - the interest is there, even if there haven’t been any negotiations yet. It’s not easy to pay that kind of money, of course, and that is why, even though Barcelona are interested, they might not find it easy, as they also recently invested big money in signing another Brazilian gem, Vitor Roque."

Chelsea have gotten used to welcoming some of the globe's youngest talent to Stamford Bridge, with co-owner Todd Boehly spending over £1bn on transfers since his arrival in west London in 2022. Last summer, the two-time Champions League winners broke the British transfer record by signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, in a deal worth £115m.

Chelsea expecting another busy summer

The Blues need to generate money before they can splash the cash

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd March) that Chelsea could be set for another busy summer at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues must generate money before spending in the market, to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been handed points deductions following their failure to abide by the regulations, whilst Leicester City could face a hefty punishment if they secure their return from the Championship. Following sanctions elsewhere, Chelsea must ensure they offload some players this summer, before they open their wallets again.