Highlights Chelsea are monitoring whether La Liga giants Barcelona will be open to selling central defender Ronald Araujo in the summer.

The Blues are prepared to up the ante in their pursuit of the Uruguay international if it becomes clear that a close season switch is a serious possibility.

Chelsea have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in plotting a potential move for Araujo.

Chelsea are starting to show interest in Ronald Araujo and will up the ante in the attempts to lure the Barcelona star to Stamford Bridge if it becomes clear that he is available at the right price when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have not been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly led a £4.25billion takeover of the west Londoners two years ago, which brought the curtain down on Roman Abramovich's trophy-laden reign, and the American businessman is eager to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Chelsea bolstered their backline with the acquisition of Axel Disasi less than 12 months ago, with the Frenchman completing a £38.8million switch from Monaco, Pochettino has set his sights on drafting in further reinforcements ahead of a potential return to European action.

Blues Monitoring Araujo Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop

West Londoners will be in race for agreement if Barcelona decide to sell

Chelsea have begun keeping tabs on Araujo's situation ahead of potentially being put on the market by Barcelona in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, and the west Londoners will be firmly in the race to acquire his services if they are given indications that a summer move is a serious possibility.

The Blues are aware that it is incredibly rare for a defender of the 25-year-old's calibre to become available, and it is understood that Pochettino does not want to miss out on the opportunity to strike a deal if ongoing doubts over his long-term future continue after the season reaches its climax.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are scouring the market for a new centre-back as part of their plans to fill the void left by Thiago Silva, who has announced he will be rejoining former club Fluminense following Bournemouth's trip to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the campaign, and Araujo fits the bill.

Ronald Araujo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Thiago Silva Ronald Araujo Thiago Silva Percentage of aerial duels won 72.8 66.7 Percentage of dribblers tackled 70.6 60.6 Passes into the final third 5.02 4.52 Progressive passes 4.57 3.49 Tackles 1.23 1.11 Shots 1.05 0.46 Statistics correct as of 08/05/2024

The Uruguay international has made 149 appearances in a Barcelona shirt, scoring eight goals and registering a further four assists along the way, and he has moved onto the capital club's radar as they seek experience to combat against Brazil international Silva's imminent departure for his homeland.

Although Premier League rivals Manchester United and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich have also been linked with Araujo, GMS sources understand that Chelsea are circling and ready to battle it out with other interested parties for an agreement if his current employers decide to cash in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronald Araujo has exceeded 90 per cent for pass accuracy 12 times in La Liga this season, with his highest tally of 96.2 per cent coming during a home win over Atletico Madrid and a goalless stalemate away to Getafe

Barcelona Eager to Agree Fresh Terms with Araujo

La Liga heavyweights want to tie Uruguayan down to new contract

GMS sources have been told that Barcelona want Araujo to commit his long-term future to the La Liga giants by agreeing terms on a new contract, but Chelsea and fellow suitors have been put on red alert as members of the hierarchy have been unable to convince him to put pen-to-paper at this stage.

The South American has been described as 'spectacular' by head coach Xavi, highlighting that he still features in plans for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign, but the former Spain international could be forced to entertain offers if he is unable to tie him down to an extended deal.

Araujo is preparing to enter the final two years of a contract which includes a release clause worth in the region of £860million, and Barcelona are aware that they are running the risk of his value continuing to drop as he nears the end of his agreement at the Camp Nou, resulting in there being potential for him to make a transfer during the summer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GMS that Manchester United were monitoring the one-time La Liga champion during the early stages of 2024, and they could reignite their interest as they put preparations in place ahead of next season getting underway in August.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored