Highlights Despite spending over £1 billion in the past year, Chelsea's biggest problem - goals - remains unresolved.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea's main striker, has the worst goal return among forwards in the Premier League this season.

While Chelsea fans are supportive of Jackson, the club is considering alternative options in the transfer market to strengthen their striking department.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion in the past year, yet somehow they have not fixed their most glaring problem - goals.

Nicolas Jackson's expected goals at Chelsea

So far this season they have scored five times in the Premier League from five matches and their man striker has earned an early tag as the league’s worst finisher. Prior to the 0-0 draw with Bournemouth, from an xG of 3.0 this term Jackson had returned one goal. Given the chances he’s had, it was the worst return of any forward in the league (Ollie Watkins was next up with an xG of 1.8 and 0 goals). And when you take into account Jackson’s solo goal came against Luton Town, the top-flight’s bottom club, it’s even less assuring.

Much of the commentary around Jackson so far this season has actually not reflected this label as a potential flop though. He has been applauded for his runs off the ball and positioning and Chelsea fans - both match-going and online - seem to like him. Yet with that Chelsea No.9 shirt, so haunted by past horrors, he needs to start converting more often. Inside Chelsea the feeling has been positive.

Sources say that while Mauricio Pochettino has publicly declared that Jackson can become one of the league’s greatest ever strikers, there’s also a realisation that he is still adapting to the Premier League and that continuing to reassure him over his qualities is key. Once Christopher Nkunku returns they would expect to see more productivity. His early season injury really has hampered this side’s goal creation and output but a return is still not likely to come until the new year.

Players with highest xG - Premier League 2023/24 Goals Expected Goals Variance Erling Haaland (Man City) 7 4.6 +2.4 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 4 4.1 -0.1 Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) 1 3 -2.0 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 2 2.5 -0.5 Evan Ferguson (Brighton) 4 2.4 +1.6 Yoane Wissa (Brentford) 2 2.4 -0.4 Statistics courtesy of FBref

Chelsea transfer news - striker targets

While Chelsea still believe in Jackson they do continue to keep an eye on the transfer market. Ivan Toney has been linked and there is legitimacy to the rumour. Current expectations are that he resumes with Brentford when back from his ban and that the Bees remain confident he will stay with them this season, but the Chelsea interest is real and they are contemplating an approach. Even with the intent to keep him, Toney’s head will be turned if Chelsea make their interest concrete. Reports from The Times last month claimed that Brentford value their star goalscorer at £80m.

Lautaro Martinez was on the radar at the beginning of the summer but no serious approach was made in the end. This season he’s Serie A leading scorer, with five goals to his name already at Inter Milan. Sources close to the player are surprised at the lack of advances towards him. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been checked out too. There were even primary discussions between the two clubs over the summer, but nothing progressed from the Chelsea end. Chelsea do have an eye on Serie A but if one of the elite strikers from Italy is to land at Stamford Bridge it would be Victor Osimhen top of the list - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis suggested PSG would need to pay €200m (£172m) for the superstar striker this summer.

A deal for him would not seem possible in January. Toney would be more gettable and there is a possibility Ollie Watkins emerges as an option too if Villa have not nailed him down to an extended contract by then. Identifying exactly who their next striker will be is tricky but it is true that they are open to signing another in 2024.

Chelsea striker targets - 2022/23 league form Ivan Toney Lautaro Martinez Dusan Vlahovic Victor Osimhen Ollie Watkins Games 33 27(11) 22(5) 30(2) 36(1) Goals 20 21 10 26 15 Assists 4 6 2 4 6 Shots Per Game 2.8 3.3 2.5 4.2 2.3 Statistics courtesy of Whoscored

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures sees a four-game run that is critical to how far they can push by the end of this calendar year. Bournemouth away on Sunday is followed by a home tie against Aston Villa, a trip to neighbours Fulham and a journey north to face Burnley. It’s a trail of games that should lead to points - and in between it all is a Carabao Cup match against Brighton that could be their best shot at winning a trophy this campaign.

It’s once we get to the back end of October that we’ll see what Chelsea are truly made of. And whether they have the firepower to move up the table. They play Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, Newcastle and Manchester United over the course of six weeks - with Brentford and Brighton fixtures thrown in along the way too.

Chelsea have been bold and brave in completely overhauling their squad and even if there remains an insistence that this team should not be judged on his first season, they will be. And so much of the potential success both now and in the future is going to depend on whether they finally find a truly reliable source of goals.

Striker Jackson has been with Senegal during the international break with matches against Rwanda, in which he did not feature, and then Algeria. He started in the second match, but it did not bring him new confidence or form as Senegal were beaten 1-0. If Jackson is not doing the business by the time we get to the start of December, the rumour mill will be rife - and with good reason. Chances are, Chelsea will be preparing yet another big signing of the Todd Boehly era.