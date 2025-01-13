Chelsea have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Jamie Gittens as the Borussia Dortmund star would be prepared to entertain a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season if his current employers miss out on Champions League qualification, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although head coach Enzo Maresca was given the chance to splash the cash during the summer, when Pedro Neto was the Blues' most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £54million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Italian tactician is in the market for further attacking forces.

A 10-point gap to table-toppers Liverpool has opened up, thanks to Chelsea failing to claim a top flight win since December 15, resulting in the capital club aiming to bolster their options in the aftermath of sealing a convincing FA Cup third round victory over League Two strugglers Morecambe last weekend.

Blues Put on High Alert Due to Gittens' Stance

Champions League action key for England under-21 international

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Gittens for a prolonged period, according to GMS sources, and they have been given renewed optimism about eventually getting a deal over the line as he will consider leaving Dortmund if they fall short of bagging a spot in the 2025/26 campaign's Champions League.

Although the Bundesliga giants are in a strong negotiating position, thanks to the winger still having three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £48,000-per-week, they have left themselves at risk of failing to qualify for Europe's elite club competition thanks to a 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen leaving them adrift.

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea are open-minded about landing an attacker in the summer and have earmarked Gittens as a potential recruit as he would thrive in their style of play under Maresca, but he is keen to see the season out in his current surroundings before reassessing his future.

The Blues would have to spend big in order to win the race for the England under-21 international as Dortmund will only consider cashing in if a bid in the region of £84million is submitted as he is at the forefront of head coach Nuri Sahin's plans at Signal Iduna Park and their preference is to keep him on board.

Gittens has ambitions to compete in the Premier League, GMS sources have learned, but he would only embark on a fresh challenge if he is convinced that he is a genuine fit for his suitors' system and the manager at the helm is in a safe enough position to allow him to trust the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens made four dribble attempts and got his name on the scoresheet during Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend

Gittens on Maresca's Radar Amid Uncertainty

West Londoners have doubts over Mudryk, Nkunku and Felix

GMS sources have been told that Chelsea's decision to keep tabs on Gittens' situation has come at a time when the west Londoners have doubts surrounding the long-term futures of Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

The latter only completed a £46.3million switch from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in August, which allowed Conor Gallagher to complete a separate move in the opposite direction, but the trio have been struggling for regular game time in the Premier League since the campaign got underway.

Chelsea have been given further hope of landing Gittens in the coming months as there is a belief that Dortmund will be more tempted to listen to offers if they are not set to be involved in next term's Champions League, GMS sources understand, but they are keeping their options open and are also monitoring Deportivo La Coruna's Yeremay Hernandez.

Maresca is not only looking for attacking acquisitions as GMS sources recently revealed that scouts were sent to watch Sporting's Ousmane Diomande, along with Benfica duo Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo, due to fears of being unable to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

