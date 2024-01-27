Highlights Chelsea fans may be disappointed with lack of progress on the pitch despite significant spending.

Chelsea haven't been as active in the January transfer window as many would have expected this month, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that we could see the Blues make a late move while discussing the prospect of Karim Benzema arriving at Stamford Bridge.

It's been a difficult start to the campaign for the west London outfit who are battling in and around the middle of the Premier League table. Considering the money Todd Boehly has spent since arriving at the club, Chelsea fans will be expecting to have seen more progress on the pitch, but it hasn't worked out so far.

Boehly has been spending money frantically in recent years, but the Blues have cut back on their spending so far this month. The supporters at Stamford Bridge might be slightly disappointed considering there are still areas of the squad that need improvement, but there's still plenty of time left in the window for deals to take place.

Chelsea want a striker, with Benzema linked

According to reports in Spain, Benzema's time in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone how he was hoping so far. The riches on offer were undoubtedly a factor in the French international's decision to move to the Middle East, but it's understood that Benzema hasn't been training with the squad and could be looking to depart. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have spoken to the former Real Madrid man's representatives about a possible move in the winter window.

Karim Benzema vs Nicolas Jackson - 2023/24 stats Karim Benzema Nicolas Jackson Appearances 20 19 Minutes 1685 1729 Goals 12 7 Assists 5 2 Yellow cards 0 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-01-24

Nicolas Jackson has struggled to find consistency since arriving at Stamford Bridge, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blues push to sign a striker this month. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are working on options to reinforce their attack, despite their lack of movement in the market so far. The respected reporter discusses the future of Armando Broja, who could be a player sacrificed by Mauricio Pochettino before the window slams shut.

Transfer windows are often influenced by a domino effect. When one player moves clubs, another could then become available and the cycle continues. With most sides in the Premier League opting to be relatively quiet this month, possibly due to financial restrictions, the domino effect is yet to take place. Towards the end of the window, we could see plenty of movement as sides become desperate to offload players, and this could be an opportunity for Chelsea to pounce.

Dean Jones - Discussions ongoing at Chelsea

Jones has suggested that despite it being a quiet window for Chelsea so far, the Blues are working on potential deals as we head into the final few days of the market. The journalist has discussed the prospect of Benzema arriving at Stamford Bridge, suggesting that if any club in England were to bring him to the Premier League then he would expect it to be Chelsea. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It makes me feel uneasy when Chelsea are this quiet in a transfer window, I'm not used to it, and it just makes you wonder if they're cooking something up. I actually do think that they would be the club in England that would try and get Karim Benzema if they could. That sort of signing could really project them across the second half of the season. But again, because of his wages around it, and the fact that he wouldn't be willing to alter demands for them means it's very, very unlikely to happen. There are still some possibilities around Chelsea going into the final days. I don't think it's going to be anything as exciting as we've seen in the last couple of transfer windows. But yeah, there are other clubs where I would be writing off the idea of business. Chelsea, I'm still remaining open-minded because I know there are some discussions going on."

Chelsea hold conversations regarding Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a few years now, and according to TEAMtalk, the west London outfit have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to secure his signature. The Nigerian forward has been in sensational form for the Serie A side, and Napoli are unlikely to allow him to depart unless an interested party meets his £112m release clause.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have held conversations regarding potentially bringing Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. The possibility of him arriving in the Premier League is still in the background and it's a player they'd like to acquire when the summer transfer window opens later this year.