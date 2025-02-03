Chelsea star Joao Felix is agitating for a deadline day departure from Stamford Bridge after being left frustrated with the lack of game time he has been handed by head coach Enzo Maresca since his return to the west Londoners in August, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Portugal international headed back to the Premier League giants for a second spell when he completed a £46.3million switch from Atletico Madrid in the final days of the summer transfer window, but he already has his sights set on embarking on a fresh challenge in the coming hours.

Felix Desperate to Quit Blues in Coming Hours

Attacking midfielder unhappy with lack of game time under Maresca

Felix is pushing to seal his Chelsea exit on transfer deadline day, according to GMS sources, after a lack of opportunities in the first half of the campaign resulted in him having second thoughts over his future despite initially agreeing in December that he would hold off making a final decision on whether to depart until the summer.

The attacking midfielder, who is on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £170,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, feels his time at Stamford Bridge is up after coming to terms with the fact that he is not in the forefront of Maresca's plans as they go in search of winning silverware.

GMS sources have been informed that Felix is keen to move onto pastures new on deadline day and will seek a permanent transfer in the summer if being in a race against time results in having to settle for a loan move, while he is open to a temporary switch to Aston Villa after the Midlands outfit have been exploring a deal.

But Chelsea's £60million demands are proving to be a significant stumbling block, leading to the 25-year-old being in danger of being forced to remain in his current surroundings for the rest of the campaign even though Serie A heavyweights AC Milan have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Aston Villa believe they have made a strong offer for Felix, GMS sources have been told, but nothing has been finalised and his agents have been working to make something happen as there is an awareness that his permanent exit would free up funds for the Blues to bring in a new attacker.

