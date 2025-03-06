Chelsea have suffered a significant blow to their hopes of being able to cash in on Joao Felix as AC Milan are not planning to make his loan switch from Stamford Bridge permanent when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca, who brought in more up-and-coming talent by sealing the £12million acquisition of Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne just before the winter deadline last month, is already planning to make further adjustments to his squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Felix was among a host of big-names to leave Chelsea on a temporary basis midway through the season, while Cesare Casadei completed a £12.5million move to Torino, but it is becoming increasingly unlikely that his time at AC Milan will be extended beyond the remainder of the season.

Felix Poised to Head Back to Stamford Bridge

Portugal international's loan not on course to be extended

Felix is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season, according to GMS sources, as AC Milan are giving indications that they are not on course to attempt to negotiate a fresh deal to keep at the San Siro after he has struggled to maintain the promising form he enjoyed during the early stages of his loan spell.

The Serie A heavyweights do not have an option or obligation to buy the creative midfielder, despite forking out a £5million fee to recruit him for the remainder of the season, and they are increasingly likely to dip into the market for alternative options when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

GMS sources have been informed that there would need to be a significant turnaround in Felix's performances for AC Milan to consider opening discussions with Chelsea, which will leave Maresca with a headache over the best course of action as his value in the market has dropped.

Although the Portugal international has been described as 'world-class' by Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, he was unable to spearhead the Rossoneri into the Champions League round of 16 and there is a serious possibility that Sergio Conceicao's side will miss out on bagging a qualification spot for Europe's elite club competition for next term.

AC Milan were initially expected to hold talks over negotiating another loan deal if Felix could build on the promising start he made to his San Siro career, GMS sources have learned, but further conversations are not on the cards even though Chelsea would have been interested in another temporary agreement with a view to a permanent move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix was limited to just 383 minutes of Premier League action this season, prior to joining AC Milan on loan

Felix Interested in Extending Spell at AC Milan

Creative midfielder open to San Siro stay if opportunity arises

GMS sources have been told that Felix has been open to staying at AC Milan if the opportunity arises, having struggled to win over Chelsea chief Maresca, but it would be tough for the Italian giants to entertain forking out a lucrative fee for him if they fail to book a place in next season's Champions League.

The 25-year-old, who is pocketing close to £67,000-per-week, has been looking to reignite his career after being unable to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge and is on course to have to seek an alternative destination in the coming months.

Chelsea have come to terms with the fact that it will be difficult to avoid making a loss if they sanction Felix's permanent departure after they paid £45million to sign him from Atletico Madrid last year, GMS sources understand, resulting in there being potential for another loan to be arranged if it suits all parties and their valuation is not met.

The Blues have been looking to bolster their attacking options at the same time as hoping to find a solution for the former Benfica talisman, and GMS sources recently revealed there is optimism that Liam Delap would choose to head to west London if he leaves Ipswich Town in the summer.

