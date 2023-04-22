Chelsea forward Joao Felix is 'comfortable' in London and could sign permanently in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has struggled at times since his move to the Blues.

Chelsea news - Joao Felix

Felix, who is earning £250k-a-week at Chelsea, signed on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

Despite struggling to contribute in front of goal, there's a chance Chelsea could look to sign him in the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are keen to keep hold of Felix, but it could depend on the price tag that Atletico demand.

You'd imagine it could heavily depend on which manager is in charge next season, and that's a big problem for Chelsea at the moment.

Multiple new players have arrived, along with Felix, who will already have worked under a number of different managers in their short time at the club.

The Portuguese international has started 10 games in the Premier League so far, scoring just two goals, as per FBref.

What has Jones said about Felix?

Jones has suggested that signing Felix on a permanent is possible, but it could depend on who is in charge next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Joao Felix situation is unpredictable. He’s supremely talented but he hasn’t scored goals. I’m told that it’s still possible he might sign permanently though, we have to see how a couple of key things now open up.

"I was informed that Chelsea had been primed to speak to Atletico about an update on him this month. That conversation might still go ahead to be honest but the change of coach means they can give less of an indication over their intent to sign him.

"Nagelsmann will be asked for his view on the squad when they next speak and the name of Felix is likely to come into that as the club get a gauge on where he is at in his thinking of the team and how it looks under his leadership.

"In terms of the player, I’m told he likes London and feels comfortable at the club but obviously is going to thrive better in a team that is successful. He realises he joined during a chaotic moment though and my reading is that he is trying to stay open-minded on how this opens up and is excited to find out who the new coach will be.

"It would be a lot of money to spend on him so there are definitely doubts about whether Chelsea need him, especially if they also go after a new No9, but you never know. This new Chelsea set up is very difficult to predict - nothing seems obvious any more."

Should Chelsea sign Felix permanently?

As previously mentioned, Felix has only struck twice in England's top flight so far.

However, it isn't strictly his fault, with multiple players in the Chelsea squad underperforming this season.

Felix isn't going to come cheap, so it could be a huge risk for the Blues.

However, he's shown during his time at Atletico how talented he is, and the unrest at Stamford Bridge can't be easy to deal with.