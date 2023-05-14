Chelsea could have an opportunity to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old recently signed a new deal at Goodison Park, but relegation could have an impact on his future.

Chelsea transfer news - Jordan Pickford

Pickford signed for Everton back in 2017 for a fee of £30m, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has been a mainstay for both club and country for many years now and it's no surprise to see clubs sniffing around the former Sunderland goalkeeper.

The Daily Mail have reported that both Chelsea and Manchester United have previously shown interest in signing Pickford, before he signed a new contract.

Although a new deal for Pickford has given Everton some protection, the situation could change if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

Dropping down a league could have an impact on his international selection, so Pickford will be desperate to stay in the Premier League next season, whether that's with the Toffees or with a new club.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that David Raya and Robert Sanchez are also on Chelsea's list, so it's clear to see that signing a new goalkeeper is on the agenda for the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Pickford?

Jacobs has suggested that a deal could be difficult if Everton stay in the league, but there's a real opportunity if they are relegated.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, it becomes a slightly harder deal to get done if Everton stay up, because he recently extended. If they go down, there's a real opportunity there. Perhaps Spurs have pushed a bit harder than Chelsea, but that's another name to watch as well."

Is Pickford an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga?

Pickford has had an exceptional season for Everton and there's no doubt they'd be in a more difficult position without him in goal.

According to FotMob, Pickford has prevented 5.3 goals this campaign, ranking him third in the Premier League for this metric.

Kepa ranks seventh himself, so there's certainly not much in it.

Video: Jordan Pickford's sensastional display against Brighton & Hove Albion

However, Everton have faced the second most shots in the Premier League this term, as per FBref, so it's been a busy year for Pickford.

Chelsea have faced almost 200 fewer shots than the Merseyside club, so it would be interesting to see Pickford playing in a better side.